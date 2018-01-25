Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stapenhill man who was beaten up by a gang of thugs while walking across a popular Burton bridge has told of his terrifying ordeal.

The 30-year-old, who does not wish to be named, says he was on his way to meet friends when he was attacked on the Ferry Bridge. He says he has decided to tell his story because he wants to see his attackers caught.

Police are investigating this incident and say there was another attack on the same night involving a gang, although they are not linking the incidents at this stage.

The man was walking along the Ferry Bridge over the Washlands in the town centre when a gang attacked him, punching him to the head in the sustained attack that lasted up to five minutes. He was left with a bruised eye and cuts to his mouth and face in the attack which happened on December 7.

He said: "I was walking along the Ferry Bridge towards Burton and South Derbyshire College when I saw a group of young lads gathered by the shelter on the bridge. It was about 8pm and dark but I walk that way four times a week and have never had a problem before.

"I never for a second thought anything like that would happen but it was very intimidating just to see a group gathered there in the dark.

"I had my headphones on and was minding my own business and one of the guys gestured for me to take my headphones out. I thought they might want to ask for a cigarette or a lighter but they said something and looked like they were asking for trouble. I started to move quicker but they chased after me and a couple of them started hitting me.

"One of them took my wallet but returned it because it had nothing in it. I told them I have no money and they checked and gave it back to me before eventually letting me go."

He was left with a swollen and bruised eye, cuts in the mouth and cuts to his face but continued into town where he was met by friends who made him a cup of tea and called the police.

The man, who was born and bred in Stapenhill, fears that someone could be seriously hurt if the gang are not caught and they do the same thing to anyone else.

He said: "I can remember thinking when are they going to stop? They caught me off guard and even though the attack went on for about five minutes it felt like much longer; I was scared.

"It has had a real impact on me and made me much more wary and I don’t like to go out at night now and I will always take the long way around instead of crossing the bridge; If I see any groups of people my first instinct is to cross the road.

"I think it is a problem area and I have even contacted councillors because I feel they need more cameras along the bridge. I know other people have been attacked there and to be honest I think I was lucky; It could end up a lot worse if it is not sorted soon.

"If I could ask for anything it would be for those who terrorised me to be caught and punished. I would like to feel safe again and be able to go out and enjoy Burton, the place where I grew up and now live. I don’t think that is too much to ask."

Police are investigating this incident and another one that happened earlier on the same night.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said the first attack occurred at around 8.20pm on Thursday, December 7, when a 26-year-old man was assaulted by a group of around six or seven men, who were around 18 years old.

He said: The victim was walking across the bridge towards Stapenhill when he was bumped into by one of the males. He was then surrounded by the group and assaulted. Luckily, the victim managed to escape to Stapenhill Gardens."

Shortly afterwards the 30-year-old man was attacked at around 8.50pm on Thursday, December 14, on the Ferry Bridge, said police.

He said: "The victim was punched in the face and his wallet was removed. After the offenders had checked the wallet it was then returned to the victim. No property was stolen during the incident but minor injuries were sustained by the victim.

"One of the offenders is described as having a round face with glasses and was wearing a red hoody. Another was described as thinner, with brown hair and wearing a blue hoody.

"CCTV for both incidents proved inconclusive and there was no further evidence at the scene."

In another separate on Thursday, January 4, a good Samaritan stepped in to stop as a gang of teenagers who were chasing a young man in Main Street.

The businessman has told how he was at work in Stapenhill when he heard a loud banging on the back door of his premises. He found a young man there "begging to come in" after being chased by a group of youths, he has told the Burton Mail.

The man, who does not wish to be named, said he did not think twice about helping the lad and tried to stand up for him against the intimidating group.

The 47-year-old, of Burton, said: "It was on a Thursday evening around six 'o'clock and I was dealing with customers when I heard a loud banging on the door and someone shouting for help.

"There was a very frightened young lad, barely a teenager who had scarpered over the back gardens in Holly Street, saying lots of lads were after him. I couldn’t turn him away with such threatening behaviour so I let him in and confronted them.

"Years ago the youngsters would have respected their elders and backed off but they were not phased in the slightest, they actually asked me if they could beat him up. They must have only been 14 or 15 but there were a lot of them and they stood their ground. I felt very intimidated."

The business owner called the police and reported the incident.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said no assault took place in this case, which is not being linked to any other incident. In this instance, the boy's school had been informed of what took place and was dealing with the matter.

He said: "We received a call at around 7pm on Thursday, January 4, to a business address on Main Street, Stapenhill, to report that a boy had been chased into the premises by two other boys. There was no assault and no injuries. Safeguarding is in place and the boy’s school is dealing with the situation.

"Anti-social behaviour can ruin lives. We take reports of this seriously and prioritise our response based upon an assessment of risk, taking into account repeat incidents and vulnerability, and tell you what we will do next.

"If you’re concerned about anti-social behaviour, drugs or criminality where you live then report it to us by calling 101."

The Government has introduced a new helpline service for parents who are concerned about their children in relation to street gangs. The number is 0808 800 5000.

Anti-Social Behaviour

Yobbish behaviour and intimidating groups taking over public spaces is an example of anti-social behaviour and should be reported to police.

What the police might do: