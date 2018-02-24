The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gas engineers are out in Burton again this weekend, fixing a weak supply to Argos.

Engineers from gas distribution company Cadent arrived in the town on Friday, February 23, to start work in Station Street.

At the moment, the workare not affecting road users, as staff are working on the pavement.

The company has said engineers are working as quickly as possible to make the gas pipe safe and carry out any repair work.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "Our engineers started working yesterday morning, February 23, in Station Street between Worthington Way and Guild Street. They are working to resolve an issue of a low pressure gas supply to Argos.

"We are currently making the gas pipe safe and investigating the issue. We will then carry out any necessary repair as quickly as possible."

The spokesman added that the disruption is isolated to the footpath and they are working hard to make sure the works cause as little inconvenience to the public as possible.