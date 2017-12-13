Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Battling residents have won their fight against plans for an "intrusive" gas power station near Tutbury to "keep the lights on" in the village for the next 25 years.

A scheme to run the plant for 2,000 hours a year was rejected by East Staffordshire Borough Council following a mass turnout by angry householders.

Dozens of local residents, more than half of the public audience, attended Tuesday night's (December 12) planning meeting to voice their concerns at the plans.

They claim the site off Rolleston Lane would be out of place and intrude on the countryside, with the proposed plot outside the village's settlement boundary.

When fully operational, the developers aimed to run the plant for 2,000 hours a year, for 25 years, during periods of peak demand for electricity - such as in the winter -between 9am and 8pm.

Rob Shaw, an agent for the Brighton developers New Farm Energy Limited, said there was a direct need for more energy to supply Tutbury and the surrounding area, which he said had experienced several blackouts in peak periods.

He said it was Government policy to build more peak demand facilities to make up for a shortfall in energy supply, with more low-carbon powered sites required.

Mr Shaw said: "There is a growing need for peak power facilities, and especially in this area due to the level of blackouts being experienced at times of peak demand.

"The National Grid is dependent on such services like this. This long-established industrial site would have be a suitable place, with a low impact.

"Residents would be almost unaware of the station due to the location of the facility.

"It is critical to keeping the lights on in Tutbury and a commitment to low-carbon energy in the future."

But councillors on the planning committee felt the approach of building peak demand sites was nothing more than "sticking plaster," a temporary fix.

Cllr Duncan Goodfellow said that due to the appeal decision to refuse plans for an electricity plant near Marchington in August, 2016, the application should be rejected.

He said: "If these plans are not financially viable somewhere else, which is why this site has been chosen by a Brighton company, then they should not build it here.

"I have lived in Tutbury for eight years and have never experienced a blackout. There is also no need for this mentioned in our Local Plan."

One concerned resident, Chris Barkley, with experience as a professional engineer in the power industry, felt the plans were "questionable at best."

He said: "The sound from something like this would definitely not be zero, having stood and worked on one, and there is no mention of the 8.5 metre exhaust tower that would protrude from the top of the building.

"There is a whole list of hazards linked to gas power.

"These include gas explosions, high voltage issues, oil fires and leakages.

"This is questionable at best and there would be noise up to 11 hours a day, and that noise would not be zero.

"This really would not be a peak demand supply and offers no local economic benefit."

Tutbury parish councillor William Crossley said he was surprised plans for a power station had returned after the previous application from the developers was withdrawn.

"It is outside the village boundary and people are concerned that it may affect the value of their properties.

"The parish council would like to reiterate its objection, the same as with the previous application, this is the same plan under a different guise.

"And the proposal of giving money if the plans are approved, well it should be illegal if it is not already."

Developers had proposed a £10,000 community fund to be given to the parish council for projects in the area if the scheme had been approved.

Cllr Greg Hall proposed that the plans should be refused, seconded by Cllr George Allen.

Councillors rejected the plans with a unanimous 11 votes.