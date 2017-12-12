Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Avid stargazers in the Burton area will be turning their eyes skyward on Wednesday night to watch the wonders of the Geminid meteor shower.

The phenomenon is set to return for another year on the night of Wednesday, December 13, night, though some meteors could stray into our skies on Tuesday, December 12, and Thursday, December 14.

The chairman of Rosliston Astronomy Group, Andrew Thornett, says that at its peak the shower could see 120 falling meteor fragments - meteorites or shooting stars - per hour pass through the skies over Burton.

He says the best time to catch a glimpse of the shooting stars is after midnight - when the Earth rotates into the shower.

Mr Thornett says that, once eyes become used to the darkness - after around 30 minutes - it should be easy to spot some of the shower, and if stargazers are away from lights and torches there is even more of a chance.

He said: "The Geminids are named as such because they appear to arise from the constellation of stars known as Gemini, the twins.

"Gemini is just up and to the right of the constellation of Orion, which is easily recognised for its belt and sword.

"We recommend using a lounger or mat on the floor so that you can look straight upwards, where light pollution has the least effect.

"Be prepared for plenty of wows! It's definitely one to do with friends or family.

"Meteor showers are best seen with the naked eye, rather than with telescopes.

"It is important to dress warmly, particularly in the current cold weather.

"You will see more meteors if you stay outside for over 30 minutes and avoid using torches, so that your eyes adapt to the dark, and if you can get away from bright lights into darker areas."

The first recorded observation of a Geminid meteor was in 1833 from a riverboat on the Mississippi River.

It gets more prominent each year, as Jupiter's gravity tugs the stream of particles from the orbit of asteroid 3200 Phaethon closer to Earth over time.