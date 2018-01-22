The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kind-hearted football fans have helped raise more than £500 for a trust supporting children with life-limiting illnesses.

A bucket collection at The Pirelli Stadium, organised by the Burton Friends Group of the Donna Louise Trust has raised enough cash for 17 art therapy sessions.

Burton Rotary Club, Uttoxeter Lions and other volunteers helped with the collection, which will fund the sessions for families across Staffordshire and Cheshire.

Fans at Burton Albion's recent game against Norwich City donated their spare change at the start of the match.

And their generosity saw £512 raised for the Donna Louise Trust.

Chris Belyavin, regional fund-raiser at the Donna Louise, said: "On behalf of the children, young adults and families who rely on The Donna Louise I'd like to say thank you to all the supporters who gave so generously to the collection at the match.

"I'd also like to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers who gave up their Saturday afternoon to stand in the cold with their collection buckets.

"We're so grateful for their ongoing support which makes a real difference to so many families.

"Thank you also to Burton Albion Football Club for allowing us to hold the bucket collection at the match."

Trust bosses said art therapy was an important way for children, young adults and families to express their feelings in a creative way.

It is offered to all families using the Donna Louise.

The collection at the Pirelli will enable counsellors to hold 17 art therapy sessions with families, both in the hospice and in the family home.