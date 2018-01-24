The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have offered the assurances to the public after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in a Burton churchyard.

The incident occurred at 7pm on Monday night in the All Saints' Church grounds in Branston Road, Burton.

The teenager was left with "significant but not life-threatening" stab wound injuries and walked herself more than two miles to Queen's Hospital, where she was treated and released this morning.

Today, police have offered their assurances after what they believe to be an "isolated domestic-related incident".

A police spokesman told the Burton Mail: "We would like to offer some reassurances to the local community, we believe that this was an isolated domestic-related incident.

"We do not believe that there is any threat to the public.

"A 19-year-old man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident remains in custody at this time."

All Saints' Church was cordoned off for nearly five hours on Tuesday, Janaury 23, to prevent any potential evidence from being contaminated. It was closed off by police at 7am and reopened at 10.45am.

The 19-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 2pm on Tuesday and has not been charged. He remains in police custody.

Any witnesses are urged by police to call the 101 non-emergency line and quote incident number 757 of January 22.