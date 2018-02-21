Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stapenhill pre-school which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year is marking the milestone in style with a "good" rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The "good" rating for Glebe Pre-school in Stanton Road has delighted children and staff, says chairman Helen Edge.

She said: "We are very happy with the report. The inspection was robust but the pre-school received a "good" rating in all four of the quality and standards areas. Staff continuously work towards achieving good practice and understand that the children's well-being is paramount, which was evident in the report."

The inspection, which took place on December 6, found that the manager of the charity-run pre-school was highly qualified and skilled and closely monitored the progress of all children, using the information to identify improvements in teaching.

The report said: "Staff model, demonstrate and explain to children how they can use resources and incorporate learning into routines that help children to consolidate concepts and are sensitive and responsive to children's needs and feelings and successfully support children's emotional well-being."

Inspectors also found that children showed increasingly high levels of interest and understanding and were "active and motivated" learners who initiated their own play and followed their own interests.

They showed good levels of confidence in taking the lead, such as being helper of the day and played cooperatively and worked together to complete tasks, such as carrying large items during tidy-up time.

Children play imaginatively and overcome challenges they may incur, said the report.

Helen added: "Our previous inspection was prior to the revised standards and we noticed higher expectations over all areas to be awarded a 'good' provision rating.

"Since Ofsted inspections were first implemented The Glebe Pre-school has always received a rating of good. This is an achievement in itself, however we also celebrate our 50th Anniversary later this year which, for a pre-school with a charity, not for profit status, is almost unheard of."