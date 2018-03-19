Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton doctors surgery placed into special measures has apologised to patients after a recent inspection saw its service rated as "inadequate."

Gordon Street Surgery was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on February 12, but a number of failures led to it receiving the lowest rating and facing six months of monitoring before a further inspection.

General practitioners and partners at the surgery said they are "extremely disappointed" with the findings and wish to reassure patients that they are committed to making improvements as soon as possible.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission highlighted a number of serious errors, including a concern that "the registered persons had not done all that was reasonably practicable to mitigate risks to the health and safety of service users receiving care and treatment."

Examples of such failures included the incorrect monitoring of patients on medicines, while the practice was also found to have not carried out a risk assessment to reflect the emergency medicines required for the range of treatments offered and the conditions treated.

Risk assessments were also not carried out on staff who acted as chaperones and required Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

The inspection process, which looks at the quality of care for specific population groups such as older people, families, children and young people and people experiencing poor mental health (including people with dementia) rated the quality of care for each group as inadequate.

A statement from the GP Partners of the surgery apologised to patients for the outcome of the inspection.

It said: "We are of course extremely disappointed with the findings of the Care Quality Commission. Since the inspection we have addressed the patient safety issues they raised and we are now working with NHS England and the Clinical Commissioning Groups to address the other issues.

"We would like to apologise to our patients and they can be assured that we are committed to making these improvements as soon as possible."

The report also highlighted some good points, saying that clinicians knew how to identify and manage patients with severe infections, including sepsis, and the practice had good facilities and was well equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.

However, practice systems to manage risk so that safety incidents were less likely to occur required strengthening and inspectors also found that some patients found it difficult to make an appointment by telephone and told them appointments with GPs did not always run on time.

As a result the service has been placed in special measures and will be inspected again within six months. If insufficient improvements have been made the registration of the service will be at risk of being cancelled.

Janet Williamson, deputy chief inspector of general practice and dentistry in CQC’s Central region, said it was important that people can rely on getting the "high quality care which everyone is entitled to receive from their GP."

She said: "Inspectors found these services were failing to provide the level of care people should be able to expect.

"We found a number of concerns at these services and as a result of our findings they have been rated inadequate and placed into special measures.

"We will continue to monitor these practices and we will inspect again in six months to check whether improvements have been made. I am hopeful that the practices will do what is required for the sake of their patients, but if we find that any of these services remain inadequate, we will consider taking further action."