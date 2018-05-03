The video will start in 8 Cancel

Could you be the next Andy Murray? Find out with free tennis in Burton to celebrate a national weekend of sporting activity.

On Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13, there will be free courts on offer at Shobnall Leisure Complex, in Shobnall Road, Burton between 10am and 4pm.

The free courts offer is to mark National Great British Tennis Weekend, an initiative which aims to help tennis clubs and venues attract new people to take up the game by offering free sessions up and down the country.

The weekend event aims to appeal to all the family, whether players are seasoned professionals or complete novices.

Racquets and balls will also be provided for players.

Anybody looking for more information should visit the East Staffordshire Borough Council website online at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/shobnall-leisure-complex.