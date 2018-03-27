The video will start in 8 Cancel

Permission has been granted to flatten a former council depot in Swadlincote to pave the way for a new restaurant and pub.

The depot in Darkland Road was occupied by South Derbyshire District Council until it moved to a new base off Hearthcote Road at the start of the year.

Described as a "major gateway to the town", all buildings on the site will be demolished after permission was granted at a recent planning committee meeting.

Chief executive of South Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Frank McArdle said: "These buildings have been there for centuries, everything on the site will go.

"The old storage, garages and offices, everything down to the toilets will be gone.

"It really puts us to an advantage to purchasers. We have done our own checks and the land is safe in terms of asbestos."

Councillor McArdle confirmed a buyer had been lined up for the land, which is anticipated to fetch a higher price without the derelict buildings.

It has already been confirmed fast food giant KFC will open a restaurant and drive-through on the land this year.

There will also be a pub, a restaurant and a day centre for young people with mental health difficulties on the site.

Councillor McArdle said: "The council wanted to relocate to a fit-for-purpose location and we achieved that at the start of the year.

"We now have purchasers ready to develop the site, which will benefit the town.

"It will be a mixed-use site, with a public house and a restaurant, fast food facilities and a day centre.

"We are happy for this demolition so we can get the best price for the land."