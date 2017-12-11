Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gritters have been working non-stop for the third day and night running as hundreds of schools across the county shut due to snow, ice and the cold weather, council chiefs have revealed.

Staffordshire County Council said its fleet of more than 40 gritters have been out on the roads again, having worked round the clock since Friday.

Weather forecasts had suggested the snow clouds would clear during the night of Sunday, December 10, and the early hours of Monday, December 11, leaving freezing temperatures inn their wake.

Nearly 300 schools across the county have taken the decision to close today due to conditions on site.

Most say they are looking to open tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12, and parents are being directed to the county council's school closure website www.staffordshire.gov.uk/schoolclosure for the latest updates.

Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "The snow flurries lingered longer than expected, so we carried on ploughing as necessary, as well as gritting across the network.

"The day shift reported at 6am today and will carry on as necessary to keep the roads running today and tonight, but people should take care and drive appropriately for the conditions.

"The gritting crews have been working round the clock since Friday, in very difficult conditions, and I'm grateful for all their hard work."

Philip White, the council's cabinet support member for learning and employability, said: "It's down to each head teacher to decide whether to open or close the school in bad weather and they consider a whole series of factors, including the state of local roads and paths, the availability of school and public transport and whether food, heating and lighting can be provided.

"Most schools have indicated they intend to open tomorrow and will usually update parents directly, however our advice is to keep checking our website for the latest updates."

Derbyshire County Council said that gritters had treated primary and secondary routes across Derbyshire overnight and this morning but ice still remained an issue across the area.

In the south of the county, gritters treated primary routes from 7pm and again from 3am today. Secondary routes were treated from midnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and motorists are urged to take extra care on all routes, particularly on untreated surfaces.

Across the rest of the county the A5004 Long Hill at Buxton remains closed at the request of Derbyshire Police due to icy conditions but all other main routes remain open.

In the north of the county, teams patrolled high level routes during the evening and gritted as needed. Secondary routes were gritted from midnight with primary routes gritted from 3.30am today.

Drivers heading in to Burton today are warned that the rooftop car park at Burton Place shopping centre is closed due to the ice conditions.