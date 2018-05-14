Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton university student who died after being stabbed in Jerusalem will be remembered at what will be an emotional ceremony for her parents at a place the youngster 'held in her heart'.

Hannah Bladon, 20, was on a university exchange visit on April 14 last year when she died from stab wounds after an incident on a tram in the city.

Now her parents Max and Stella Bladon have been invited to a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas to remember the former Abbot Beyne School pupil, along with other British people who have died in attacks abroad.

Mr Bladon, 50, said the event would be poignant for his family because the arboretum was a special place to him and Hannah, describing it as somewhere they "held in their hearts".

He said: "Hannah and I used to go to the arboretum a lot, at least three or four times a year. We used to always go on Remembrance Sunday and I have been to other dedications there, but this will be the most special.

"It is poignant as it is a place we both held in our hearts. I am sure it will be a very emotional day but Hannah being Hannah would be so stunned to be honoured in such a way. It does mean a lot to be asked to go along."

The ceremony to dedicate the new national memorial will be held on Thursday, May 17, and will be attended by families of those who have lost loved ones in terror attacks abroad or others who have been directly affected are invited.

On the one-year anniversary of Hannah's death last month a heartbroken Mr Bladon explained how his daughter died while pursuing her dreams.

Hannah was studying religion and theology at Birmingham University and was taking part in a student exchange programme at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem when she was allegedly stabbed.

To mark the anniversary of her death last month, Mr Bladon spoke about his grief and his desperation to get justice for Hannah.

She was a keen rugby fan and a member of Burton Rugby Club's women's section. She was also well known in her church community in Burton and was a regular at services at St John's Church in Rolleston.

The arboretum event has been organised by Tobias Ellwood, Minister for Defence People and Veterans, who tried to save the life of policeman Keith Palmer during the Westminster Bridge terror attack, which happened in March last year.

The memorial, entitled Still Water, is dedicated to British victims of terrorism overseas and will also serve to honour any future victims.

MP Mr Ellwood said: "This memorial is a poignant tribute to British people killed in terrorist attacks abroad and will act as a focal point for remembrance for their loved ones and the whole country.

"It is a space for quiet reflection and contemplation and I hope that it will become a place where those who have been affected can come to remember."

An online consultation for the memorial was launched by Mr Ellwood in January 2016, which sought views from those who had been affected by incidents overseas.

In September 2017 it was announced that 'Still Water', by Alison Wilding and Adam Kershaw, had been selected by an independent panel to be the memorial. The work was completed in December 2017 and it is now open to the public.

A man has been charged with the first degree murder of Hannah and is due to stand trial in Jerusalem later this year.