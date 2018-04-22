Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Magic-loving movie fans can snap up their own slice of cinema history when an Etwall auctioneer puts chairs from the first Harry Potter film under the hammer.

Two vintage red velvet chairs from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which hit the screens in 2001, are expected to fetch thousands when they go up for auction later this month.

The historic armchairs are being sold by a seller in London who wishes to remain anonymous.

He bought four Harry Potter chairs originally and sold one pair at a Hansons London auction on March 24 - with great success. They were contested to £4,200.

He said: "The chairs were used in Gryffindor’s common room. I purchased them some years ago from a major film set props company."

Charles Hanson, from Etwall, the owner of Hansons London, said: "We had strong bidding from America but eventually the chairs sold to a French collector.

"That final hammer price proves, yet again, the power and popularity of the Harry Potter films and books. We are delighted our client has come back to us to sell this second pair of chairs."

The vendor said: "Once you know what you are looking for, you can easily distinguish the chairs in Gryffindor’s common room when you are watching the film."

Godric Gryffindor was one of the four founders of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in JK Rowling's famous Harry Potter books.

Mr Hanson added: "The common room is predominantly red and features around seven of the red armchairs as well as a sofa. The chairs look old and worn but comfortable – which they are.

"From a buyer’s perspective, it is all about owning something that has played a role in one of the most popular films of all time, seen by millions of people across the world."

The Harry Potter books and films have been a worldwide phenomenon. Six of the series of eight films are among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time.

Chris Kirkham, Hansons London associate director, said: "I am delighted the vendor has returned to us to sell this second pair of armchairs. It's a rare opportunity for Harry Potter fans. There was so much interest last time we have put the estimate at £5,000 to £10,000 for this pair of chairs. It is not often props from such a famous film become available to buy.

"It is incredible to think that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first published 21 years ago in 1997 with a first print run of just 500 copies. The series of seven novels has now sold more than 450 million copies worldwide."

The two chairs from the film set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be sold at The Normansfield Theatre, Langdon Down Centre in Teddington, London on April 28.

The auction begins at 11am with viewing from 8.30am. People can bid in person, in advance or online via www.the-saleroom.com