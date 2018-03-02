Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hartshorne youngster who wants to become a karting champion, is hoping he has the drive to succeed in a prestigious competition, that will see him race across the country.

Dan Parrans-Smith, first started karting a couple of years ago in a bid to improve his concentration at school.

Now the 11-year-old hopes to follow in the footsteps of British Touring Car Championship stars Jason Plato and Colin Turkington by contesting the Super One British Karting Championship in 2018.

His dad Nick, 48, said karting did not come easily to Dan at first, but his hard work is finally paying off.

He said: "Dan has always been car mad and it is something we enjoy as a family but the main motivation was to give him something to focus on. After doing a taster session he fell in love with it so got his licence and he has not looked back since."

The competition will be part of the Denstone College pupil’s third full season of racing in 2018, and he has already amassed a sizeable haul of silverware and was a regular podium finisher last season in MSA cadet karting around the UK.

Nick, who is director of music at Denstone College, said: "Dan didn’t necessarily find racing easy to start with but he is a hard worker and when he sets his mind to something he usually achieves it. He takes his fitness very seriously and does lots of triathlon; He also swims most days and loves running.

"He has definitely come a long way. Last season he started off with second podium and he has won 12 trophies already this season. The grids can be in excess of 50 to 60 karts at that level, which is quite scary when they are racing at more than 50 mph but he loves it and his passion shows in what he does."

Dan, who is coached by multiple British and European karting champion Gary Chapman and drives for well-established Protrain Racing was delighted when he was signed by Stilp HARD academy to race in their colours.

Nick said: "To be representing Stilph Hard is very prestigious and Dan is incredibly excited about the competition which boasts past winners such as Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

"Dan really wants to be a touring car driver and he is really excited so for him this is a dream come true and to have interest from another team has been great. He has been on cloud nine."

Dan added: "My parents are musicians, so we have had to be very creative and make our tyres last for several rounds, but we have great fun and it is a true family sport with Dad as a mechanic and Mum making the coffee!

"Our Synergy kart, with engines prepared by RPM in Burton, served us well last year and will help me to make further strides in Super One in 2018."

The championships will start in April and there will be seven rounds with one every month until September, with Dan competing in Scotland, the Lake District, Dorset and across the Midlands.