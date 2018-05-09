Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chief executive of the trust which runs schools in Burton, including de Ferrers Academy, is to retire after more than 30 years of working in education.

Steve Allen arrived at de Ferrers Academy in St Mary's Drive in 2012 as head teacher and worked his way up to becoming chief executive of the de Ferrers Trust when it was formed in 2015.

The trust is one of the biggest in the country and includes three secondary schools in Burton and South Derbyshire and many primary schools.

Six years later, Mr Allen is preparing to say goodbye to the school and the de Ferrers Trust for the final time as he gets ready for retirement.

Taking over the chief executive's job will be Ian McNeilly, a former inspector at education watchdog Ofsted, who has a history of working closely with schools to see them improve.

Mr Allen said: "I am leaving when the trust is in an incredibly strong postition. Every single one of our schools is over-subscribed, meaning we are getting more applications than we have room for.

"It makes me feel much better about going knowing that the trust is doing so well.

"Having Ian take on the role after me has also made it much easier to go. I know I am leaving it in safe hands and I honestly believe he is the best man for the job."

The former head teacher said it was going to be hard to say goodbye to everyone he has met over the years at de Ferrers, but added he was looking forward to spending time with his family.

Although he was excited at the prospect of spending more time with his wife, he said he would miss the industry he has worked in for more than 30 years.

Mr Allen said: "I've been working in education for 35 years.

You couldn't do this job if you didn't love it. You have to dedicate so much emotion to it so when things are going well, it is just the best feeling.

"We have the best job in the world."

When working for the schools watchdog, Mr McNeilly was responsible for the whole of Derbyshire, meaning every school in the county came under his watchful eye.

On taking on the new role, he said he had joined the de Ferrers Trust at an exciting time and was looking forward to what was next for the organisation.

He said: "It's an exciting time for the trust. We have got a lot of really exciting changes planned. We are investing millions into our schools for improvements.

"At Granville, they are having a new sports hall and a new science block - that school alone will have £5.2 million worth of improvements made.

"I'm very honoured to be taking on the role from Steve and he has certainly made it very easy for me by doing such a good job. I know everyone will miss him."

Liz Laughlin, chairman of the trust's board, added: "The trust will forever be indebted to Steve Allen for all the hard work he has done in establishing the trust and we hope he enjoys his retirement.

"However, we are delighted that we have been able to appoint Ian McNeilly to take over as CEO. Ian has an excellent track record of school improvement and we are all looking forward to working with him on our multi-academy trust journey."

Mr McNeilly officially started his new role on Tuesday, May 1, which will allow for a hand-over period between him and Mr Allen.

The de Ferrers Trust

The former de Ferrers Specialist Technology College became a single academy trust in 2011 and in September 2015 the de Ferrers Trust was born.

The trust comprises several schools and has become one of the largest multi-academy trusts in the country.

It includes the de Ferrers Academy, Eton Park Junior, Horninglow Primary, Lansdowne, Pingle Academy and the Graville Academy.

The trust aims to create a network of successful academies providing sustainable progress and attainment for all students over the next three to five years, said a spokesman.

These academies will be the hubs of their communities aimed at rejuvenating lifelong learning and providing a focus for family engagement.