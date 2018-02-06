Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents have been criticised by a head teacher for their "inconsiderate" parking which slowed down an ambulance outside a school in East Staffordshire.

Ian Bateman, the head at John of Rolleston Primary School, in Rolleston on Dove, spoke out about the parking issue following what he says "could have been a life or death situation".

He said that the issue was a common problem at primary schools in the area, especially with narrow roads in villages such as Rolleston.

West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to a house in Elizabeth Avenue in Rolleston at 2.20pm, and school staff saw that crews were held up getting to the scene due to some parents' parking on turning circle.

In a plea to parents in the weekly newsletter, Mr Bateman said "imagine if it was a member of your family".

He said: "On Friday, January 19, there was what could have been a life and death situation.

"An ambulance needed to attend a resident who lives in Elizabeth Avenue, who then required hospital treatment.

"Due to cars parking in the turning circle, the ambulance was held up whilst trying to turn around to exit Elizabeth Avenue.

"Whilst I appreciate the need to park somewhere to collect your children, this highlights the dangers which inconsiderate parking causes.

"Please park away from school and walk a little further to avoid situations like this happening in the future. Imagine if it was a member of your family, who couldn't get hospital treatment quickly enough."

He said that PCSO Julia Wells had been informed and would be in the area now as often as possible.

Mr Bateman said that he had frequently taken to the school's weekly newsletter to urge parents to park further away from the school to prevent issues, and also to park considerately - such as not blocking driveways.

He says the school has also used posters in the area around the school over the years in a bid to prevent the isssue.

John of Rolleston Primary School, which has 382 pupils, is split across two sites, one for pupils aged four to six in School Lane and one for kids aged seven to 11 in Chapel Lane.

It joined the newly formed Central Co-operative learning Trust in November last year, teaming up with nearby William Shrewsbury Primary School and Outwoods Primary School.

An ambulance service spokesman told the Burton Mail that hazardous parking was not as frequent a problem as it would be for the fire service, with most residents taking care not to block roads, but it can cause delays for emergency care.

A spokesman said: "We don't get too many problems, it is more of an issue for the fire service, which has larger vehicles.

"It is important that everyone can get access to their home, emergency services are frequently trying to get out rapidly and parking can sometimes pose a problem.

"Fortunately most people do their best to help us and do park properly."