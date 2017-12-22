Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're heading into Burton Christmas shopping, you could face delays after temporary traffic lights were installed while workers carry out essential repairs to a leaking gas pipe.

Gas company, Cadent, has sent out engineers to fix the pipe after people had reported a smell of gas in Station Street, near Argos, on Wednesday, December 20.

The traffic lights are in operation while workers sort the problem and it is not yet known how long they will be there.

Motorists have been complaining about the traffic lights causing delays.

One man heading into work said: "I didn't know there were going to be traffic lights there. It made it rather difficult because we had to get through the temporary traffic lights before getting to the usual ones.

"It's a shame it had to be done today in the run up to Christmas, but the work does have to be done. Hopefully they can sort it soon."

A spokesman from the company said: "Cadent engineers are working to repair a number of leaks on a gas pipe in Station Street, following reports of a smell of gas late Wednesday night.

"Engineers worked all day yesterday and through last night. Repair work is ongoing. We don't know yet when it will be finished by we are working to complete it as soon as we can and we will keep people updated.

"Temporary traffic lights are in place to keep our staff and road-users safe.

"We'd like to thank people for bearing with us while we carry out these essential repairs."