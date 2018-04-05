Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new headteacher of a Burton school 'feels back at home' after spending nine years at the centre previously - and has pledged to build on its past success.

Kirsty Norbury will become headteacher of Anglesey Primary Academy, in Clarence Street, at the start of the new academic year in September 2018.

She will be taking over from Charlotte Hopkins, who has taken up the role of head teacher at the new £5 million Henhurst Ridge Primary Academy, near Tatenhill.

Mrs Norbury, originally from Ashbourne, has 23 years' experience in education, having worked in four different schools since 1995, when she was 22, including nine years between 2003 and 2012 at Anglesey Primary, four of them as deputy head.

She joined the Burton school, which has around 600 pupils between the ages of four and 11, as the Year 1 lead, before becoming the deputy headteacher.

Most recently, she was headteacher at Lakeside Community Primary School in Tamworth, a role she has held since 2012 as her first headship.

The 45-year-old mother-of-one has also worked in Broadford Primary School and Minworth Junior and Infant School in Essex and Birmingham respectively.

Mrs Norbury, who lives in Burton, said when she saw the job at Anglesey Primary was available, she leapt at the chance, admitting she 'stayed longer than anticipated' in Tamworth.

She said: "I felt the need to go back, once I saw the job was there. To go back and to be head at Anglesey is a privilege.

"Having previously worked at Anglesey, I know and love the community, the children and the clear ethos and vision at the school. I am ready and able to take on the exciting challenge of headship at Anglesey and it is an absolute pleasure to be returning as principal."

She added that although she spent many years at the school previously, there were now few familiar faces.

"There are a few, there's not many teaching staff, and senior staff are all new, which I think is quite an exciting thing," Mrs Norbury added.

"So there are quite a few new faces, there's some teaching assistants I know.

"It really feels like I'm coming back home. I love this school and I feel at home here. I've always wanted to be head here, so I am happy.

"I want to maintain the good rating from Ofsted, and I can see myself here for the long term future. I adore the children here, we really want to build on success, and we want to secure their future."

Chief executive at Academies Enterprise Trust, Lauren Costello, who oversees the school, said Mrs Norbury's experience was "more than welcome."

She said: "We are delighted that someone of Kirsty's calibre and experience is joining us at Anglesey Primary Academy as our new headteacher.

"She has fantastic energy and enthusiasm and we look forward to working with her, staff and students at Anglesey Primary Academy to build on the improvements we have already made."

Mrs Norbury also works in conjunction with Staffordshire County Council as an associate consultant headteacher, supporting schools to develop plans for improvement and coaching senior figures.

She said she 'loved' how no two days at a school were the same. "The purpose of this job is making sure children receive the best education. No day is a dress rehearsal, we really want to make every day count.

"It's about academic achievement, and about the nurturing and showing respect to every child, because they deserve it and give their best every day."