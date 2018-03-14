Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler has backed TV celebrity Katie Price's campaign to stamp out cyber-bullying - and says online abuse has "no place in our society."

Mrs Wheeler, the new Minister for housing and homelessness, has spoken out over the rise in trolls after Ms Price called for politicians to make online abuse a recognised crime.

Ms Price, whose son Harvey is partially blind, autistic, has Prader-Willi syndrome and is regularly targeted by trolls, wants to see the creation of a register of offenders.

Ms Price told the Commons petitions committee that a line should be drawn between 'banter' and criminal abuse but the law had failed to keep up with the changing use of technology.

She said she had tried "naming and shaming" trolls herself but added "online is the future and there needs to be some more security checks."

Mrs Wheeler said being behind a keyboard "does not make abuse acceptable."

She said: "Messages of hate and abuse have no place in our society and it is concerning to see how much of a problem this is becoming for children and young people in particular.

"As I have said before, very few people would ever dream of saying face-to-face some of the things that are written online. Just because you are behind a keyboard doesn’t mean it’s acceptable.

"There are already several laws in place to combat online abuse including the Malicious Communications Act 1998 and the Communications Act 2003 so I don't think a specific offence for this is the way forward.

"However, we need to ensure that social media companies are doing as much as they can when it comes to monitoring bullying online and we as citizens need to take the initiative and make sure the police are involved if things get out of hand."

MPs triggered an inquiry into online abuse after Ms Price launched a petition which has been backed by more than 220,000 people.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has also given his backing to further measures to tackle online abuse, telling the Burton Mail that people "should not have to experience abuse online."

He said: "Katie Price spoke very movingly in Parliament about how online trolls have abused her son Harvey. Unfortunately some people seem to think they can behave in a way on social media that would be unacceptable in real life, and this is something that also affects public figures like politicians.

"Social media companies must do more to stamp out abuse on their platforms, and with that in mind, the Prime Minister announced this week that a social media code of practice will be published later this year, setting out the minimum standards expected of social media companies. There will also be a new annual report that shows how these companies are responding to complaints and provide data on what content they are removing from their platforms.

"The Law Commission is also going to review the law relating to offensive online communications to make sure it is appropriate in the age of social media. People should not have to experience abuse online, and these measures will help to make social media the force for good that it has the potential to be."