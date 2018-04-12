Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cosmetics store in Burton is closing its doors for the final time after nearly 40 years of trading - whilst another town centre clothing shop is shutting for a facelift.

Heaven Scent, a perfume store located in the Cooper's Square shopping centre in Burton, will be shutting for good on Saturday, June 9.

First established in 1980, the business has been running for 38 years, and will close at the end of the current lease. The managing director of the store - formerly located at the junction of High Street and New Street - is well-known local businessman Stephen Booth.

A sale is currently underway, with many of the various brands available at the fragrance store on offer at a reduced price.

Any outstanding gift vouchers for Heaven Scent will still be honoured until Thursday, May 31.

An announcement on the Heaven Scent website reads: "It is with heavy hearts that we tell you all that Heaven Scent is closing its doors on June 9, 2018 for the final time.

"Our lease has reached its end and the owners are now planning to enjoy a well-earned retirement. This after almost four decades serving the finest cosmetics and fragrances to the people of Burton.

"We remain extremely proud to have been the first in the town to bring Estee Lauder Cosmetics, Clarins amongst others Prada, Hermes, Cartier, Acqua di Parma, Viktor & Rolf, along with Chanel and Dior sunglasses."

Meanwhile, Xplicit Clothing, a men’s clothing shop in Station Street, Burton, specialising in jeans and casual wear, is closing for a refurbishment.

The store is expected to close at the end of next week, around Friday, April 20, and should be shut for ‘a couple of days’ for refurbishment, according to staff.