Where else would you find a Starchaser space rocket, a Second World War bravery medal, a diamond Indian bridal necklace called a Mangala sutra, a pilot's licence, tickets for the Orient Express, land deeds, a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny - and a mother-in-law?

Travelodge's lost and found office, of course.

The budget hotel chain has revealed some of the more exotic items left behind in its 542 UK hotels during the last 12 months including the one in Burton.

The strangest items left behind in Burton's Travelodge hotels include:

A confidential business agreement between two companies

A song written by a groom to sing to his new bride at their wedding reception

A double bass

With nearly 19 million people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel, some of the other unusual treasures which have been left behind include:

A 50 year-old teddy bear called Rupert - Aberdeen

Land Deed and title to land in Scottish Highlands - Edinburgh Central Princes Street

Script for a movie - Heathrow T5

Antique urn containing ashes of a beloved husband - Dudley Town Centre

A bath full of jersey potatoes - Eastleigh Central

A vintage Louis Vuitton Trunk filled with ballgowns - Manchester Central

A winning Euro Millions lottery ticket - Newcastle Central

A black Range Rover Sport and keys - Redhill Town Centre

A silver tabby cat called Baskin and Yorkshire Terrier called Robbins - Weston-Super-Mare

The hotel chain has also seen a growing trend in forgetful brides; one new bride staying at York Central Travelodge left behind her mother-in-law - only to realise she had forgotten her most important new family member when she got home.

Another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra, an Indian wedding necklace bearing the same significance as a wedding ring.

The hotel manager at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge got quite a shock when they found a 27ft 'Starchaser' space rocket in one of their rooms.

A pilot from a well-known airline was in such a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot's licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager came to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

One executive left behind his 50-year-old teddy bear called Rupert at an Aberdeen Travelodge.

The distressed gentleman sent his PA to personally collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

One superstitious businessman had to take a day's holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare lucky Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton fountain pen worth £8,000 as he could not sign any paperwork without it.

An American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

One female businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she left at Bicester Travelodge after an extensive shopping spree.

A spokesman for Travelodge said: "With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind.

"This year's inventory list includes a Starchaser space rocket, a WW2 bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot's licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.

"The running theme our customers do tell us, is that the pace of modern life is so fast & furious that time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are being easily forgotten."