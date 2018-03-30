Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton is once again set to be transformed in to a sea of colour in the hope horticultural judges will give it their seal of approval.

Every year East Staffordshire Borough Council enters Burton into the Heart of England in Bloom competition, the regional element of the national Britain in Bloom horticultural campaign. And the town has a proud tradition as it has been awarded a gold medal, the highest award possible, for 10 consecutive years, with organisers hoping there will be no exception.

However, people or companies are needed to sponsor the hanging baskets which will adorn their premises in the town centre in the hope of once again impressing the judges.

The borough council will be offering two types of high quality planted hanging baskets - one for the spring and summer and the other for winter. Businesses wanting to get involved will have their hanging basket brackets tested at the premises to ensure that they meet health and safety requirements. Borough council officers will then hang the baskets up.

Towards the end of May, the council will check and install the brackets for the baskets. This is to ensure the brackets are safe and can take the weight of the baskets. Then by the end of June the baskets will be hung themselves with the aim of adding a splash of colour to the town.

They will be watered and fed between June and mid September, by the council, with watering stopping to allow the baskets to dry out before they are removed at the beginning of October.

At the beginning of October when the spring and summer hanging baskets are removed, the council will carry out a routine check or install new brackets if they need replacing. Again, this is to ensure the brackets are still safe and can take the weight of the baskets, said a spokesman for the council.

Then by the middle of October the winter baskets will again be hung. They will be watered and fed between October and mid-May. Watering will then stop to allow the baskets to dry out before they are removed at the beginning of June in the following year.

How much will this cost?

The sponsorship will cover the cost of the planted hanging basket and the council will pay for the testing of the brackets and feeding and watering the baskets throughout the season.

A spokesman said: "By working together in this way we can continue to improve Burton's reputation as a floral town with increasing visitors where people are proud to live and work. If you order between one and five baskets, the cost will be £37 + VAT per basket. If you order six or more baskets, the cost will be £34 + VAT per basket. You will be invoiced once the baskets have been put up.

"The costs for the seasonal baskets are the same."

How do I order my hanging baskets?

Order forms can be downloaded here and return it to the address on the form. Anyone with questions or wanting to find out more can call the programmes and transformation team on 01283 508772 or email communications@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk.