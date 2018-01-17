Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who was napping in his lorry when he heard a "loud crash" on the A50 told how he tried desperately in vain to save a driver caught up in a three-vehicle smash.

Barry Higgins, 33, was sleeping in the cab of his HGV, which he had parked in a layby, when he was woken by the crash which killed Fred Victor, 32, on January 9.

Mr Victor’s Rover had crashed into a parked HGV and a Ford Edge SUV travelling along the road.

The armed forces veteran immediately ran to the Rover to check for injuries and called 999. Now he has sent his condolences to Mr Victor’s family.

He said: "The emergency services arrived very quickly but unfortunately he couldn’t be saved.

"It really shook me up and I have had a few days off work to recover.

"I just want the family to know that I am incredibly sorry for their loss. I did everything I could to help him but there was nothing I could do."

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 between Junction Four near the Toyota Island and Junction Three near Swarkestone Road at 9pm on January 9.

Mr Higgins, of Warrington in Cheshire, had been delivering a parcel to Leicester on the day of the crash. He had finished his shift at 5.30pm and was napping in the cabin of his vehicle before completing the rest of the journey.

He said: "I am back at work because I just need to carry on with my life and try to recover from the shock. I don’t think I will ever forget."

A photograph of Mr Victor, who lived in Derby, has been released by Derbyshire police.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Royal Derby Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses and anyone with information or dash cam footage are asked to call Sergeant Scott Riley of Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 180000 15424.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.