Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading in to Burton town centre are warned they could expect delays due to roadworks.

South Staffordshire Water is currently laying new water pipes in High Street, meaning that one lane is closed and traffic lights are in place.

Work is being carried out until tomorrow, Friday, April 6, and drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journey. The traffic lights caused major tailbacks in Burton last night, with one driver saying it took 30 minutes to get through the town.

Helen Kreft, who got stuck in the traffic after leaving work, said: "I left work about 5.20pm and was stuck in the traffic until 5.50pm. The left lane of High Street is blocked off so it means all rush hour traffic is using the right lane which is creating massive tailbacks through Burton.

"Some motorists were using the right lane to cut past traffic not realising there were traffic lights and then just having to sit in the middle of both carriageways, causing more problems."

The traffic had cleared by 6pm.