Readers of the Burton Mail have been bowling us over all year with their stunning pictures.

You have been out and about snapping photographs in the Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire area - and the results have been breath taking.

Here we feature a selection of some of the best photos submitted to the Burton Mail by readers this year.

This photograph of one of the many deers at Calke Abbey, a grade I listed building, owned by National trust and hidden away in South Derbyshire. It was taken by Shaun Johnson using his Canon EOS 5 DSR, while visiting the popular tourist site.
Selected from each month throughout 2017, the pictures show a variety of different subjects, from a stag dangling in a fern crown to a glowing field of sunflowers, and an aerial view of the Pirelli Stadium to winding road through autumn leaves.

This beautiful image looking along a road running near to Rough Park on the outside of Yoxall, was taken by local photographer Shaun Johnson using his Sony A7RII
Readers pictures are featured in the Burton Mail in most editions of the paper and these submissions showcase some of the top amateur photography being practised in the region.

A Wintery scene from Kerry Winter of the Swadlincote Camera Club
We send our thanks to all those who have submitted photos this year and hope for another wonderful selection in 2018, and of course congratulations to the 24 photographers who have had their snaps chosen for this gallery.

You can almost see the wind blowing, as you look across a wheat field. As it catches the tops of the drop. This Wheat field is outside Bretby/Midway, Derbyshire.
If you want to see your photo featured in the Burton Mail, email it, with full caption details, to photographers@burtonmail.co.uk. Images should be in jpeg format, with a file size of at least 1Mb.

We cannot guarantee that any picture submitted will be used, but all photographs displayed online or in print will include a name credit.

At this time of year, the trees lining the River Trent along the Washlands in Burton, turn a variety of colors. Mac McCree caught this lovely photograph of the trees reflecting in the river Trent, down by the Hollows.
Photos should show views within the Burton Mail's circulation area of East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire. Good luck and get snapping!