Readers of the Burton Mail have been bowling us over all year with their stunning pictures.

You have been out and about snapping photographs in the Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire area - and the results have been breath taking.

Here we feature a selection of some of the best photos submitted to the Burton Mail by readers this year.

Selected from each month throughout 2017, the pictures show a variety of different subjects, from a stag dangling in a fern crown to a glowing field of sunflowers, and an aerial view of the Pirelli Stadium to winding road through autumn leaves.

Readers pictures are featured in the Burton Mail in most editions of the paper and these submissions showcase some of the top amateur photography being practised in the region.

We send our thanks to all those who have submitted photos this year and hope for another wonderful selection in 2018, and of course congratulations to the 24 photographers who have had their snaps chosen for this gallery.

If you want to see your photo featured in the Burton Mail, email it, with full caption details, to photographers@burtonmail.co.uk. Images should be in jpeg format, with a file size of at least 1Mb.

We cannot guarantee that any picture submitted will be used, but all photographs displayed online or in print will include a name credit.

Photos should show views within the Burton Mail's circulation area of East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire. Good luck and get snapping!