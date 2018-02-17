The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Hilton couple who launched a successful fine-dining restaurant in an old shed have opened a brand new permanent bistro – tucked away on a farm in Stretton.

Chef Tony Sloan and fiancé Hayley Toone opened their pop-up restaurant Sloans at Suzie's in May 2017 after farmer Suzie Musgrove said they could set up in her back garden.

The tiny restaurant in Uttoxeter Road, Hilton, proved hugely successful, serving three-course meals and seating around 24 customers a night.

Originally planning to run the restaurant over summer only, the success of the eatery meant the couple also extended their business over the winter months as customers flocked to the garden shed.

Now the pair have launched a permanent restaurant in Craythorn Farm, Stretton, originally known as BoBo's Coffee Shop.

Owner Hayley Toone said: "We thought it was a bit bonkers, but we pulled the original pop-up shop off.

"We got a lot of support from local people, there's not a lot of restaurants in the area so it's a bit different.

"We decided we were going to relocate at the end of November and the person who owned the farm approached us and asked if we would be interested in taking over BoBo's after it closed."

Sloan's Kitchen opened its doors to the public on Valentine's Day, offering a selection of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes as well as fresh coffee, cake and afternoon tea.

Ms Toone, who recently welcomed her first child, said: "It's really exciting. It's the support that's spurred us.

"At the pop-up shop people kept asking us what was next. We’re over the moon and hope we can make a success of this.

"A lot of places don't get to know their customers and a lot of the time they don't feel like they get personal service.

"We can give everyone a warm welcome and hopefully customers will become regulars. We just knew it was the right thing to do."

For more information and how to book, call 01283 565192. With a seating capacity of only 24 tables, advance booking is recommended.