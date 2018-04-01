Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote and District Lions Club has ended 40 years of male-only tradition - by enrolling its first woman member.

The Lions say they are "proud, privileged and delighted" to have welcomed Sarah Harrison into the fold, making her the first lady member in the club's history.

Sarah, a mother-of-four from Hartshorne, said she hoped to add a "sprinkle of youth" to the group in a bid to reach new audiences, whether young, old, men or women.

Sarah, 36, first came across the Swad Lions group when she was looking for a charity to help her raise funds for vital defibrillators, which she has since installed across South Derbyshire.

She said: "When I came up with the idea to raise cash for the defibrillators I was looking for someone to lend a hand and I found the Swad Lions.

"Until then I had never heard of them. I knew that there were Lions groups in Coalville and Burton but I was surprised to see a dedicated Swadlincote group.

"They offered to help me and I thought it was one-off support but I started regularly going to meetings and helping them wherever I could and at Christmas they asked me to join the club as an official member.

"I was honoured with a certificate and a party and I feel so honoured because they are like a little family and we all play our individual parts."

Sarah said she hoped to offer the group advice on technology and social media to broaden the Lions' appeal.

"I think I can give so much to the Lions and I think it could definitely do with a woman’s touch.

"I am also hoping to add a sprinkle of youth to the club. The club has traditionally been made up of older gentlemen and I hope that my approach will appeal to a different generation. I know the importance of using new technology and social media sites so I will use that to our advantage.

"I really want to use this opportunity to help the club develop so that we can continue to help the community and it would be great if we could appeal to more women and young people.

"Swad Lions is about raising money for projects and putting on special events in the town - for a very small club they do so much and I am proud to be a part of it. The more people we can get on board, the bigger impact we will have."

At a special meeting President Alan Dennis formally inducted Sarah into the club and the two will join forces to continue to buy and install defibrillators in locations including Andy’s Fish Bar in Castle Gresley and the Old Post in Newhall.

They are currently seeking a site in Linton and hope to have all the equipment in place by late summer.

Anybody wishing to make a donation for the defibrillators should contact the club on 01283 561078.