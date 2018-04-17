Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty jobs have been created as Burton sees the long-awaited opening of clothing retailer H&M later this month.

The high street fashion chain will be opening its doors at 11am on Thursday, April 26, and behind the scenes has been recruiting new staff to ensure the smooth running of the store, in Underhill Walk, Coopers Square shopping centre.

Rumours that the retailer was eying up a place in the town had been circulating for months, despite bosses saying, in January, it had no expansion plans for Burton.

The new shop will be next door to the new Next store, which opened in October last year, in Underhill Walk in the old BHS store.

The former store, which closed amid financial problems in 2016, was split into two units, with Next having the larger one. The smaller one will be home to H&M.

Centre manager at Coopers Square Shopping Centre, David Chadfield, previously said he was delighted that H&M will be opening at Coopers Square in April, adding that he knew the official announcement has been a talking point in the town for quite some time.

He added that the new store is going to be a great addition to the growing fashion offering at the centre.

On launch day, the first 200 customers in the shop will receive an exclusive goodie bag, filled with treats for fashion lovers.

The store has added that anyone in the queue when the store officially opens at 11am will receive a 25 per cent discount wristband, that can be used against whatever they buy on the day.

Customers can browse women's, men's and children's fashion while enjoying the latest tunes from an in-house DJ, booked specially for the launch day.

Business bosses in Burton have welcomed the new store. Chris Plant, director of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce said the move was "tremendous", saying the town needed a mix of national stores as well as it acting as the first step for budding entrepreneurs.

It is believed that all roles have been filled for the Burton store.

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947 and opened its first UK store in 1976. More than 40 years later, there are 248 shops across the UK and Ireland.