A date for when clothing retailer H&M will open its new store in Burton has been confirmed - and there will be big offers for the first customers.

Rumours about the fashion retailer coming to the town have been circulating for months after a source told the Burton Mail the store was eyeing up the town for a new outlet.

Bosses of the chain, however, were tight-lipped and refused to confirm the speculation.

But after almost four months of waiting, the chain has now confirmed it will be opening its new store in Coopers Square Shopping Centre on Thursday, April 26 at 11am.

The new shop will be next door to the new Next store, which opened in October last year, in Underhill Walk in the old BHS store.

The former store, which closed amid financial problems in 2016, was split into two units, with Next having the larger one. The smaller one will be home to H&M.

Carlos Duarte, H&M's country manager for the UK and Ireland, said: "We are delighted to be opening a brand new store in Burton-on-Trent this April.

"This store is an exciting opportunity to expand and bring our fantastic fashion offering and shopping experience to new customers in the area."

On launch day, the first 200 customers in the shop will receive an exclusive goodie bag, filled with treats for fashion lovers.

The store has added that anyone in the queue when the store officially opens at 11am will receive a 25 per cent discount wristband, that can be used against whatever they buy on the day.

Customers can browse women's, men's and children's fashion while enjoying the latest tunes from an in-house DJ, booked specially for the launch day.

Centre manager at Coopers Square Shopping Centre, David Chadfield, said: "I'm delighted that H&M will be opening at Coopers Square in April and I know the official announcement has been a talking point in the town for quite some time.

"The new store is going to be a great addition to the growing fashion offering at the centre and I'm certain that the brand will prove a hit with shoppers.

"Everyone in the centre management team is looking forward to meeting our new colleagues from H&M in the near future and working with them over the coming weeks and months. There is plenty planned for the official opening and we can't wait for April 26."

Chris Plant, director of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce said the move was "tremendous", saying the town needed a mix of national stores as well as it acting as the first step for budding entrepreneurs.

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947 and opened its first UK store in 1976. More than 40 years later, there are 248 shops across the UK and Ireland.