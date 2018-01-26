Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High street clothing chain H&M is reported to be considering a move to Burton.

The fashion retailer is said to be eyeing a move to the town, although a spokesman for H&M has this week denied it is planning to open a store in Burton.

However a source has claimed the chain is set to open a branch.

The news comes a year after the Burton Mail revealed the fashion retailer had expressed an interest in setting up in the town.

The source told the Burton Mail H&M was looking at moving into a currently empty shop unit next to the town’s new, larger Next store, in Coopers Square shopping centre.

The source said H&M bosses had looked at the empty shop and were interested in taking it, saying: "Workers from H&M have been inside the store and had told shoppers they were from H&M."

The chain, which has stores across the UK, including in Derby's Intu shopping centre confirmed at the end of 2016 it did have a 'requirement' to come to Burton town centre but the right unit had not yet been found.

It had emerged that the store chain was interested in moving to the town in a marketing report conducted by retail property experts Fawcett Mead, in January, last year, which had been hired by Vixcroft, owners of The Octagon shopping centre, to carry out the survey.

The report hoped to convince East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning department that The Octagon shopping centre’s empty first floor was no longer viable as retail space due to a lack of footfall passing through. Proposals for a gym on the first floor were later approved.

The report concluded that there had been no interest from retailers, except H&M, which confirmed it had an interest in Burton, but only in having a store in Coopers Square shopping centre. The chain store is known to favour being close to other high street fashion retailers like New Look and Next, which both have shops in Coopers Square.

The shop unit which H&M are reportedly interested in was originally part of the BHS store, which closed in July 2016. The large shop was then split into two units, one large one which Next now has and the smaller one which H&M are said to be eying up.

A spokesman for H&M told the Burton Mail: "H&M has no current expansion for Burton. We will keep you updated in the future."

The news comes after a restaurant and café proposal was approved for Coopers Square shopping centre and will take up part of the current service yard fronting the car park.

It was previously revealed that the shopping centre would be losing its Ann Summers store as the sex toy and lingerie chain announced it would, instead, be concentrating on its larger stores.