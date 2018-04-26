Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of excited shoppers queued for up to two hours to be first inside Burton's new H&M clothing store today.

The eagerly anticipated shop in Coopers Square sits next to home and clothing store Next and has created more than 20 jobs.

More than 200 people formed two lines, all eager to browse the hangers at the fashion retailer’s new store.

The high street chain has opened its newest store in part of the former BHS shop, in Underhill Walk, at Coopers Square shopping centre. The other part of the large BHS is now home to Next.

Many shoppers waiting in line told the Burton Mail they had been there since 9am for the 11am opening, all wanting to get their hands on a goody bag and a 25 per cent discount voucher for the shop.

In the goody bag were three bags for life, two lint rollers, a poncho and a notebook to mark the opening.

First in the queue was Sajid Hussain, 46, who was eager to grab some bargains for his three children. He said: “I have been here about two hours for the 25 per cent discount.

I have three children so there will be good things for them. They have good clothes.”



Joining him at the front of the queue was 24-year-old Muhammad Haseeb, who said: “I have been waiting two hours and will get 25 per cent discount.



“I like H&M because it keeps up with fashion and it is now in Burton. Before I would have to go to Derby.”

Also at the front of the crowd was Bethan Downs who was hoping to add to her summer wardrobe. The 26-year-old said: “I have been here two hours. It is great that it is in town as it makes it easier to travel and I have come to see what they have got.

“I am looking for t-shirts, dresses; just something new as it is coming up to summer.

“It is quite exciting to be at the front. I have never done anything like this before.”

Grandmother-of-four Pauline Roberts, 73, was also one of the first in the queue for the opening of Next in October, last year. She said: “I queue up for a lot of things, gigs like Status Quo and Rod Stewart.

“It has been ok queuing, the time has gone quite quickly. This is just what Burton needs.

“I am not looking for anything in particular, just see what there is. I have four grandchildren so it will be great for them.”

Another shopper, Helen Ingledew, 37, was keen to get her hands on a goody bag.



She said: “I have been waiting for the goody bag since 9am. Time has gone quickly.

“I have never been to H&M before but I had a look online last night and saw some good stuff so I will have a browse today.

“It is better than being at the end of the queue.”

Rumours have been circling for more than a year that the high street chain would be opening a store in the town.

The former BHS store, which closed amid financial problems in 2016, was split into two units, with Next having the larger one. The smaller one is now home to H&M.

Queuing shoppers were also treated to some tunes by an in-house DJ and 10 minutes before opening many of the staff performed a dance.

Coopers Square shopping centre manager Dave Chadfield said: “It is fantastic. The turn-out is better than we thought. There is about 200 people here.

“It is brilliant, really good for Burton. We have been trying to get H&M here for about 10 years or more but we have never had the right unit, then this came along.

“Burton people had H&M on their wish list.”

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947 and opened its first UK store in 1976. More than 40 years later, there are 248 shops across the UK and Ireland.