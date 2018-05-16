Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly Rolleston couple returned from a sunshine holiday to find their new car had been left 'undriveable' after its windows were smashed on their driveway.

Karen and Norman Scott returned home from a week in Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, to find the front windscreen, side windows and interior interactive touch pad in their Toyota Aygo completely smashed.

Mr Scott, 76, said the pair had gone on holiday to try and put behind them a difficult year of health issues. He had had his gall bladder removed in May before suffering a heart attack last September.

He was given the all-clear to go on holiday by medical experts so the couple decided to fly to sunny Lanzarote.

He said: "A few weeks ago we were given the okay to go on holiday, so we booked it quickly. We went away, just the two of us, we'd been stressed."

Mr Scott, along with his 66-year-old wife, returned to Rolleston in the early hours of Friday, May 11.

They were told by a neighbour that the car had been vandalised at around 4am on bank holiday Monday, May 7 and they had reported it to Staffordshire Police that morning.

Mr Scott said that he felt distraught that the vehicle on which he is so dependent is now 'undriveable'.

"I was just flabbergasted, just why would somebody do this?" Mr Scott added.

"It woke up our neighbour, who said they saw some of it. They said that someone jumped out of a car and threw something at the windscreen."

His confusion was heightened by the fact that nothing had been taken from inside the vehicle, which the pair received just after Christmas when Mrs Scott's stepmother died.

Mr Scott added: "I'd say I'm very dependent on the car, I needed to get a taxi all the way to Tutbury for my medication.

"We're lucky because in Rolleston buses aren't too bad."

The pair were not informed of the damage until they landed back in the UK, to avoid 'ruining' their time away, and are now speaking with their insurance company about the damage.

He added that his wife needed to use a taxi to go and visit her 96-year-old father who lives in Rider House care home, in Stapenhill Road, Burton.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman confirmed officers had been called in the early hours of the Monday morning and were still appealing for help with the investigation.

The spokesman said: "We were called at 4.15am on Monday, May 7 to report criminal damage to a vehicle on Elizabeth Avenue in Rolleston.

"Officers attended and commenced scene enquiries and CCTV has been reviewed as part of the investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 132 of 7 May."