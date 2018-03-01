The video will start in 8 Cancel

A blaze which destroyed an historic mill in Ashby was started by arsonists, fire chiefs have confirmed.

Crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the vacant Holywell Mill in Burton Road just after 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 13, following reports of smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to tackle the blaze, which was eventually extinguished at around 1pm the next day.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the building was unoccupied at the time.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Arson hurts everybody, needlessly risking the lives of firefighters and the law-abiding public, costing millions of pounds in damage to property and ruining the environment.

"The majority of arson attacks can be prevented by improving safety and security, which need not cost a lot and should be part of good housekeeping and premises management practice.

"It can be something as simple as regularly removing rubbish to prevent it building up. In comparison, failure to take simple precautions can cost you a lot more if you do suffer an arson attack."

Leicestershire Police confirmed an investigation into the arson attack was underway.