A Burton care boss has launched his own campaign to address the shortage of care workers in the area.

John Winfieldale, who co-owns and runs the Burton office of home care provider Home Instead Senior Care, has launched the You Can Care initiative.

He will be raising awareness and banishing pre-conceived ideas about what caring is all about, as well as informing people about "just how rewarding working in care can be".

There are about 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time, according to Mr Winfieldale.

He says the ageing population has created a huge requirement for care services and that national picture is reflected in East Staffordshire.

Home Instead, which specialises in care for older people in their own homes, is hoping to fill 40 jobs in 2018 in order to keep pace with demand.

Speaking about the campaign launch, Mr Winfieldale said: "We want to show people the human stories, the fantastic relationships and the real side of caring, as it should be.

"Being a care-giver can be a wonderfully rewarding career for compassionate people and the new You Can Care campaign will champion all the positive aspects of care.

"It's our hope that the campaign may provide some support and solidarity to the hundreds of people caring for family members in the local area."

More information about Home Instead is available by calling 01283 539917 or visiting https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/burton

Information on the campaign is also available by searching #youcancare on Facebook and Twitter.