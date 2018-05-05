Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former homeless man has explained how he was forced to defend himself on the streets of Burton using nothing but a small pink comb.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, was a military policeman back in his native Latvia.

He had been living on the streets for the past nine months after being made homeless when his shared accommodation was damaged in a fire.

Out of pocket and living in a tent, he had to be more resourceful than most - and would use a small pink comb and a lid from a ball-point pen to fend off intruders.

He said: "Very simple things, but they can be dangerous. It's just simple, I see in this room things I could use.

"I only had to do it just this one time. A guy in the night, when I was going into my tent trying to rob me. I told him to go to his home. I'm not criminal, but I can defend myself."

I met with the 48-year-old at the YMCA's Reconnect Centre in Hawkins Lane, Burton, hours before he was due to check into his new room.

The "cluster room" he had secured will act as a first step into getting someone off the streets who approaches the YMCA. Thirteen separate rooms are stationed on the Reconnect site.

His care worker at the YMCA, Jess Steele, who helped him get acquainted with the new room, said: "He's so excited. He's going to get his room today, he just wants to get in.

"But we've got to wait for the cleaners to go in and sort it, so he's just waiting and waiting, and just wants his room."

(Image: Getty)

As English is his second language, the man found conversing difficult, but did explain what life was like while sleeping rough in Burton.

He said: "My experience, I am an ex-military policeman. It's dangerous for health, and for yourself. You're just watching out, it's very hard.

"If you're young, it's a bit easy, you're healthier. But I've been poorly, I'm 48 and it really is not good for me. Not good for my health.

"For a long time, I'm living in a tent in wet places. Rats. Sometimes people try to rob me and take my belongings. In my tent."

Miss Steele said it was during speaking with him at the charity's winter shelter initiative that she learnt of his difficulties and struggle.

She said: "He's been using the facilities at the YMCA daily. I was speaking to him at the night shelter, which I volunteer at and he was telling me how he was feeling depressed.

"So I made a promise to him to go with him and have a look and speak with authorities to try and get something sorted."

As the man could only speak basic English, the language barrier was a problem when he was attempting to speak with officials about benefits and housing.

She continued: "We got all his documents sorted, and the money he was owed with benefits could be backdated. But he is ill, he can't work.

"He really is a great bloke though, very placid. We weren"t getting anywhere.

"At the night shelter, I got to spend more time with him than when he just pops into Reconnect, so could really take in different angle to his life."

What will the man's new room be like?

Those needing accommodation will be first shown a cluster room, which is the first point of shelter given to those homeless who approach the YMCA, with 13 separate rooms on the Reconnect site.

Each room is equipped with a bed and a wardrobe, donated from charity shops, and occupants are able and encouraged to add their own furniture as and when they can afford to do so.

Visitors are not allowed in the cluster rooms, but an on-site lounge is available for family and friends to pay a visit to their loved ones.

(Image: Getty)

The rooms share one communal bathroom and the on-site kitchen and canteen are open for the cluster room residents three times a day, where they can cook for themselves or join with a communal, free meal.

Full flats are also available on site, which are seen as the natural progression for those who recover well while living in a cluster room.

Occupants in the cluster rooms used to be restricted to just two years, but that rule has now been abolished to give people more time to make a move.

When choosing a resident to move into a flat, when one is available, bosses at the centre go through an in-depth process.

Considerations include the length of time they have been in a cluster room, with the longest inhabitants normally the first to be moved, but other factors are brought in.

How well kept they are, how tidy they keep their room and their behaviour and ability when preparing meals in the kitchen area can all improve or damage their chance at moving to an on-site flat, where they will experience more room and freedom.