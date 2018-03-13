Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good Samaritans in the community have rallied round to organise a dignified funeral for homeless 26-year-old Danny Hutton - saving him from a pauper's grave.

Wellwishers have raised more than £1,000 while businesses have donated services for free to give a send-off to Danny, a popular figure with Burton voluntary groups, rather than see him laid to rest at a pauper's funeral.

Danny had been homeless and living on the streets locally, and had often been helped by volunteers from Burton YMCA and Burton Hope groups.

He had been offered accommodation by a Good Samaritan living in Branston, providing a warm place to stay during the recent harshest conditions of the winter, when the Beast from the East and Storm Emma hit the Burton area.

Danny, originally from Newhall near Swadlincote, was found dead at the Branston property on Tuesday, February 27. The cause of his death has not yet been determined and an inquest will be held.

His sudden death shocked friends and family and members of Burton Hope group.

Following his death, the group set out to raise the money so that Daniel could have a funeral for people to pay their respects.

Burton Hope chairman, John Anderson, said: "We wanted to raise the money so that Danny could have a proper and dignified funeral. He might have been homeless but it's the least he deserves.

"He was a wonderful lad and was very popular with our volunteers - many of which have been upset since finding out he had died."

The group decided to put an appeal out to raise funds so volunteers could organise Danny's funeral, rather than him having a standard 'pauper's funeral' organised by the local council.

A pauper's funeral usually involves a short service in accordance with their religion with the body buried in a shared, unmarked grave. Such funerals do not include flowers, obituaries, viewing for close family or friends and are often organised by the local council's appointed funeral director.

But, following an appeal in the Burton Mail, the group was delighted to find out that enough money had been raised to give Danny a dignified funeral.

Members have thanked everybody who has been involved in making the funeral a reality, including people who have offered their services at discounted rates of free.

Chairman of the group, John Anderson said: "We would especially like to thank everybody who donated and the Burton Mail for running our appeal.

"Sally Grice from Sally Grice Family Funeral Directors in Measham has helped us out massively, and we would like to say thank-you to her.

"Sharan Murphy from the New Wine Church in Branston has offered to carry out the service for free, which we are so grateful for. The church also made a donation to the fund.

"We would also like to thank Arshad Assar from 5-Ten Taxis who is supplying a car for us to transport people to the funeral.

"Finally, I'd like to thank everyone from Burton Hope who has been working hard to organise the funeral and for the work they are always doing to help our homeless."

Friends of Danny's are invited to join the family at the funeral service at Bretby Crematorium. The service will be held at 9.45am on Friday, March 16.

The family have requested family flowers only, but anyone who wants to make a donation can do so for Burton Hope, as Danny's loved ones want to thank the group for organising the funeral.

Homelessness in the UK

The Government reported that between July 1 and September 30, 2017, there were 15,290 householders registered as being homeless across local governments.

The term homelessness refers to anybody who does not have a permanent home. This can include people living in temporary accommodation, sofa-surfing, squatters or rough sleepers.

It can be difficult to get an accurate report of how many people in the UK are sleeping rough, but each year the Government carries out a count on a single night to determine this figure.

The last count was carried out in August 2016, and reported that there were 4,134 people rough sleeping in the UK. However, many homeless charities believe this figure to be much higher than Government estimates.