The homeless, elderly and disabled are set to be fed, trimmed and health-checked by kind-hearted people at Burton Caribbean Association.

On the evening of Friday, February 2, from 5pm until 8pm, the doors of the association in Uxbridge Street will be thrown open to all those who are struggling.

Hairdressers will give out free trims and health care professionals will be on site to offer long-term advice.

Sharon Fox, one of the main organisers for the event said: "It's going to feed the homeless. We made on phone call to Sainsbury's and it has ended up with all of this.

"We asked specifically for the food that they wouldn't need to heat up.

"It'll all be given out on Friday. Giving goods out, there will be free haircuts as well. We'll be looking at their health as well, with nurses giving out advice on health needs.

"We really weren't expecting to receive so much. I thought we'd show up and it'd be a small basket full, let alone an overflowing trolley.

"There's food enough to feed an estimate of a minimum of 80 people. There's dry food that won't go off, biscuits that people can take home with them, porridge and tea. If they need it next day, we'll hopefully be able to offer a bit more."

To give the event a boost, customers and staff at Sainsbury's, in Union Street, Burton have been donating food and hygiene products to give out on Friday.

A large trolley was overflowing with tins of bins, roles of toothpaste and much more to hand across to the association.

The Tesco store on St Peter's Bridge also made a donation to the cause.

Sandra Roberts, public relation ambassador at Sainsbury's said that donations came flooding in from their generous customers.

She said: "Just trying to help, most of this all came from customers.

"Sharon contacted and asked us to help.

"She initially asked for toiletries, but asked for toiletries, but we thought we could do even more and opened the collection up.

"It's really the customers who are just so generous, without them, this help for the community wouldn't be possible."

Mrs Fox said she was passionate about helping others - and particularly the disabled.

It is hoped the scheme become a regular occurrence, potentially running every three or four months.

Mrs Fox said: "We're over the moon, and actually are looking to do this on a regular basis.

"It's for the disabled and the elderly as well.

"I know what it's like to be left alone, when you’re disabled and you can't get out of the house.

"If we've got people who can help, then we should be doing it."