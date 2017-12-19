The video will start in 8 Cancel

Charity volunteers at Burton Soup Kitchen are bringing the season of goodwill to the town by offering Christmas dinners to the homeless and vulnerable.

The festive bash is on Thursday, December 21 from noon until 3pm at the New Baptist Church in Derby Street, Burton.

Zena Elcock, who has been involved with the Soup Kitchen, based in Rangemore Street, for four years, says the event is not just for the homeless.

She said: "It is about feeding the homeless and all the vulnerable people in our community.

"We will be collecting items like shoe boxes and cups and plates to be used for hot drinks and food.

"Last year we collected 30 shoe boxes filled with items that they might need.

In September the lifeline service had seen 62 different people use its services.

The Burton Soup Kitchen runs three days a week from its Rangemore Street base, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 2pm.

Food items you can donate include dried foods like pasta and rice and tinned items like beans and tomatoes.

To contact Zena about the event call 01283 546434 or 07950 820232.