Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homes are on the verge of being flooded as torrential rain battered the Burton and Swadlincote areas today.

Large swathes of Rolleston-on-Dove, Bretby, Willington, Winshill, Repton, Marchington and Newton Solney are currently suffering from flooding.

Bosses at the Environment Agency are already handing out sandbags to worried residents in Rolleston, where in some parts flood waters are getting dangerously close to houses.

Chiefs have warned residents in Rolleston to prepare for the worst with many roads and pavements already under inches of water.

The Burton and Swadlincote areas look set to be hit by a 24-hour downpour after it began raining at around midnight - and is not due to stop until midnight tonight.

Motorists are being told to drive with extreme caution with flooding on many roads, including Station Road, Rolleston, Hollow Lane Winshill, and Bargate Lane, Willington. And others are being reported all the time including in Marchington and parts of Burton.

Environment Agency bosses took to social media to warn families in Rolleston where Rolleston Brook has burst its banks.

In a tweet, it said: "River levels have risen quickly on the Rolleston Brook today in response to heavy rain through the morning.

Flooding in Burton and South Derbyshire: Everything we know so far

"Property flooding is now possible in Rolleston, particularly in the Burnside area.

"Please take care in this area as river levels may be deep and fast flowing.

There is currently flooding in Station Road, Chapel Lane, Beacon Road and Craythorne Road in the village. Other badly flooded areas are by the Bulls Head pub in Repton and the Newton Park Hotel in Solney.

Rolleston parish councillor Jane Bucknall said: "If drivers can possibly avoid the area that would be incredibly useful for local residents who suffer from flooding.

"As the cars drive through they create a bower wave as though a boat was going down a river and that just might be enough to tipple over into someone's front door."

Beryl Toon, East Staffordshire borough councillor for Rolleston, said: "This hasn't happened for quite a while.

"With all the snow we've had for weeks the ground is so wet it won't accept any more water which is why we have flooding.

"The flood defences are fine to an extent but they just move the floods on further, it has to go somewhere."

Motorist Gill Watson took to Facebook to says she had driven through the floods on the A514 near Swarkestone.

She said: "We could see some cars were getting through with care and as we were in a Suzuki Jeep we attempted it safely.

"The Ingleby Road is OK and Swarkstone Causeway. It's not so much the river, it’s run off from the field added to by the snow melt."