A dedicated couple who raise vital money to help children in Burton have been left so devastated after burglars ransacked their home they have decided to give up their charity work.

Ann and Philip Upton have spent the past 20 years fund-raising for people in Horninglow but they have been left so upset after the break-in they have decided to give up their passion for helping others.

Ann, 61, and Philip, 66, are well known in the Horninglow area for staging bingo events which have raised tens of thousands for worthy causes over the years, including for youngsters at Horninglow Primary School.

But they are struggling to recover after burglars broke into their home, causing damage and stealing treasured items, including sentimental jewellery which belonged to Philip's late parents. They have now decided to stop the bingo sessions.

The couple started raising charity cash in 1997 and even though the number of people attending their fund-raising events have dwindled in the past few years, the dedicated pair have always kept them going to help the community.

However, while they were holding one of their latest events, thieves broke into the Upton’s home, stealing cash and jewellery. The couple have been so hurt by the raid, they say they have no option but to stop the bingo sessions.

They had returned home from their monthly bingo session on February 2 to find their home had been ransacked by burglars and property stolen.

Mother-of-four Ann said: "We left the house at 5.45pm and when we returned that night we were in complete shock at what we found.

"I saw the lock hanging off and my first thought was that of fear – that someone might still be in the house. The place was trashed and we had to wait until the next day to move from the living room so that forensics could come and get what they needed.

"They had got into the safe and found a tin which had money for the school in, as well as a money box which I have been putting money into for my grandson so we can take him on holiday. It had more than £200 in.

"They took a ring which belonged to Philip’s mum who died before Christmas. It was very sentimental and she had gifted it to our daughter. They also helped themselves to a fobwatch which belonged to Philip’s day who also died before Christmas so he was really upset.

"Another money box in the front room which my grandson collects his spare change in was also emptied, that had about £30 in.

"The thing that upset us the most was that they emptied a tin that was in the safe which had £103 in and was clearly marked with the words 'Horninglow Primary School'.

"They took that money from the children. Some of the parents do not work or are on low income so that money means a lot to them and now innocent people have to suffer because of these thieves.

"I just don’t know how anyone could do that. It is so frightening and it has really hurt us."

The pair were so dedicated when it came to holding the weekly bingo sessions they would never go away on holiday.

Ann said: "We started raising money for the school more than two decades ago because our children and our grandchild went there. I helped raise cash to buy a stage, an outdoor seating area and pay for coach trips for the little ones.

"Then in 2006 we started to hold bingo sessions at Carver Road Community Centre and it really took off. We used to hand out the money locally to small charities or causes that caught our eye. We have raised money for the intensive care unit and also made donations to the funerals of young children who have died in Burton.

"My mum used to do it for years and she inspired me to do something kind-hearted for the community. I always got so much pride from being able to help someone and it gives you a really nice feeling."

Ann said: "We sometimes missed out but the bingo was something of a social event for local families and pensioners so even when it wasn’t really paying we kept it going for them – at the end of the day it was for them we started it in the first place.

"The groups sadly started to get smaller when the people coming along got older but we had so many thank-yous over the years and we enjoyed it so it was always very worthwhile."

Ann said the burglary has had a lasting impact on the couple and it was a heartbreaking decision to stop their fund-raising.

She said: "I don’t think they realised how much it hurt us on the inside. When we did a fund-raiser for local girl Ruby Gotheridge who is battling leukaemia, we didn’t get to bed until 2am and it was in the back of my mind the whole time. We are scared to leave the house.

"My brother died before Christmas and we have had a terrible time lately without this added on top of it.

"The stress it has caused is really bad. It was so frightening that we still worry now when we go out. This is what pushed us to make the sad decision to stop the bingo sessions at Carver Road Community Centre."

The pair closed the doors on the sessions on April 6 and say they want to thank the people they have met over the years for their support.

Ann said: "Fund-raising has been such a big part of our life for such a long time and it is a shame we have had to go out the way we have done but we feel so uncomfortable now - we had no choice.

"We will miss the bingo and we will remember the good times.

"I would like to thank all those that have supported us and came along all those years. It has been really nice and we have thoroughly enjoyed it. We have made so many friends.

"It is very sad because we have only ever tried to do good for the community and we have raised so much money but now others will miss out but we honestly feel like we have no choice but to call it a day."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "On Friday, February 2, between 6.20pm and 6.45pm, unknown offenders approached the property in Burton. They gained access to the rear of the property, and forced entry through a patio door. After an untidy search, several items including cash was taken from a safe."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 821 of Feb 2.