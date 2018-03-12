Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been put forward to demolish two houses and a warehouse, which are more than 100 years old, to make way for homes and flats in the centre of Burton.

The application has been submitted by housing association Trent & Dove Housing. It wants to demolish the Victorian homes at 137 to 139 Horninglow Street, built in 1910, along with the large warehouse to the rear - built in 1860. The site is opposite the National Brewery Centre in the town.

These would make way for 10 houses and four flats - all classed as affordable housing.

(Image: Google Maps)

The remaining houses which face onto Horninglow were remodelled between 1960 and 1970, destroying much of its "architectural character", a report says.

It is believed that the homes are linked to the former Mead Works in that area.

Both the homes and warehouse have deteriorated extensively, with widespread water damage and erosion.

A report on the application says: "The buildings are in poor condition with little evidence of repair/maintenance work over the last 20 years.

"There is evidence of rising damp along a number of external walls, rainwater penetration is evident."

Plans involving the site and the demolition of the warehouse were approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council in 2009 but Trent & Dove now seeks to demolish the houses at the front of the site too - "in recognition of the further eight-to-nine years of decay affecting these run-down existing properties".

A spokesman for Trent & Dove Housing said that he felt "optimistic" about their application for the former Mead Works and say it would bring "much needed" affordable homes to Burton.

They said: "Trent & Dove Housing can confirm that proposals for the redevelopment of the former Mead Works site at 137-139 Horninglow Street have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

"The development seeks to provide 14 dwellings all for affordable rent, which will consist of 10 houses and four flats.

"The plans are yet to be approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council, however we remain optimistic that the application will be accepted.

"We believe that the proposed development will provide much needed affordable housing to the town of Burton upon Trent and the site is afforded good access to established services such as; public transport links and recreational/leisure services."

The houses and flats which would replace the buildings that face onto Horninglow Street would be set further back - so not on the same footprint - to allow for more visibility entering and exiting the site, the application says.

If approved, Trent & Dove would build nine two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom home, along with four one-bedroom flats.

The larger house will sit angled at the end of five terraced houses which would run the length of the site, while the other four houses will form their own terrace at the back of the plot.

Each of these would have two car parking spots.

Meanwhile, the four flats would form their own building facing onto Horninglow Street.

Each flat would be allocated one car parking spot.

The site also has approval for 49 storage containers but Trent & Dove feel that an affordable accommodation plan would be a "much more appealing all round solution".