The controversial merger of hospital trusts in Burton and Derby has been delayed for at least two months - leaving health bosses "frustrated."

The proposed move will see a new hospital body form between Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust and Derby Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust, which oversee Queen's Hospital and the Royal Derby Hospital respectively.

But the long-awaited plans have been put on ice for two to three months after London-based watchdog NHS Improvement asked for further cash assurances.

Although a new trust was expected to form on Sunday, April 1, further information requested by the regulator will delay the move until either June 1 or July 1, according to organisers.

The new trust will be called 'University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust,' and will also oversee three community hospitals including the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital and the Sir Robert Peel Hospital, of Lichfield and Tamworth respectively, as well as the London Road Community Hospital in Derby.

Speaking about the delay, current chief executive of the Derby trust and the prospective chief executive of the combined trust, Gavin Boyle confirmed that he had hoped that the new trust would have launched on Sunday, April 1.

For confirmation, a patient benefits case was produced and given to two regulators – NHS Improvement, the health body's regulator, and the competition and markets authority (CMA).

On Thursday, March 15, the CMA concluded that the benefits of the merger outweighed concerns about competition.

Mr Boyle explained: "Two regulators need to approve the case, so we can then take it through the final stage of approval with our boards and our council of governors.

"The CMA said that they thought it was a compelling patient benefits case and that it outweighed any concerns they may have had as the competition regulator, in terms of competition.

"I think that was a really critical approval because if they had said no, then it would have gone into a second phase of review which would have taken months and months, maybe six to nine months.

"That would have been very difficult to manage, so it was a real boost to get that approval."

The CMA concluded that despite some concerns that patients might have less choice for some services, potentially reducing the trusts' incentives to maintain or improve quality in these services, this was outweighed by the expected benefits overall.

To reach this decision, a lot of weight was put on advice from NHS Improvement, which is strongly supportive of the merger.

On the back of this decision, NHS Improvement submitted their own reply to the patient benefit case, providing their own independent view on the benefits on Friday, March 16.

This was considered by the provider regulatory committee of NHS Improvement, a senior group which looks at major plans including mergers and acquisitions.

Rather than approving the move, this board awards a risk assessment rating, which the councils of governors at both trusts will take into consideration before making a final decision.

Mr Boyle said: "NHS Improvement's support was unequivocal and that it was absolutely the right thing to do, huge benefits for patients and the merger is the only way you’re going to deliver those.

"What they concluded was that they absolutely supported the clinical case, they had already been clear about that.

"They also supported what they described as the strategic rationale for the merger, which is whether it makes sense in the long term.

"They said that they weren't ready to give us a risk rating as they thought further work was needed to be done."

The board asked the organisers of the move to work with them across the next couple of months to provide further information about the merger.

Gavin Boyle insisted that this was not a pause or stop in the plans and that he hoped the work would be finished and the new trust launched on either Friday, June 1 or Sunday, July 1.

He added: "Part of our frustration is that we don’t believe it's that much work.

"They're a regulator, so they concentrate on risk and assurance. So they asked for some more information that would give them assurance that the plan would be delivered and that the risks to the plan can be mitigated, so that we can do things to address the risks that might be.

"The second thing is as part of the proposal, there are savings plans. There is a financial benefit so they want to see some more details around the savings plans in the case.

"To be frank, we do that anyway, we're already doing that, so that's fine. We'll share that information with them.

"Then the third question they asked is about financial governance for the new organisation. So, what will be the system of control, with checking and assurance within the new organisation to make sure the finances are managed properly?

"We were a little bit frustrated by that because we'd done a detailed piece of work with an external organisation who provided a high level of assurance that the proposed governance arrangements were strong."

Since the feedback from NHS Improvement, senior figures from the body have worked with organisers of the merger to go through what is expected.

Should NHS Improvement approve the work and supply a risk assessment rating, both boards will present the full business case to both council of governors, who will vote on the proposal.

If 50 per cent of more of the council of governors support the proposal, it will go ahead.

A spokesman from NHS Improvement said: "Both Derby and Burton foundation trusts have put considerable time and effort into reaching this stage.

"The strategic rationale for the merger and the patient benefits identified by the trusts have our strong support.

"However, before proceeding, we have asked that some further assurance be provided over the finances for the merged organisation."

The Burton and Derby hospital trusts merger so far

Planning documents for the proposed merger were submitted at the end of 2017.

Earlier, in June 2017, it was announced at a Healthwatch meeting that the outline business case for the partnership of the organisations, with a recommendation to merge, was approved.

Fears have been raised by many, particularly in Burton, that the hospital could lose services, including the accident and emergency department, but officials have insisted that this is not the case.

The Burton Mail, as well as the town’s MP Andrew Griffiths, joined the fight to keep it open.

At the Healthwatch meeting it was confirmed by bosses from both respective trusts, Helen Scott-South from Burton and Gavin Boyle from Derby, that the A&E department would not close.

A new trust will be formed, should the current plans go ahead, under a new combined title, 'University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust'.

The chairman will be John Rivers, the current chairman of both Derby and Burton trusts, and chief executive of Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Gavin Boyle, will take up the same role at the new trust.

Hospital bosses have previously revealed that Burton's Queen's Hospital could save almost £10 million next year if the merger goes ahead.

In March, 2018, the Competition and Markets Authority gave the move a green light, after ruling that benefits of the merger outweighed potential competition concerns.