Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family of eight are "lucky to be alive" after they dramatically escaped a house fire near Burton during the early hours of this morning.

The husband and wife, aged in their 30s, had woken to find their house was on fire. The man smashed a first floor window to get onto a conservatory roof before helping his wife and six children to escape from the property in Twentylands, off Station Road in Rolleston.

The children are aged from five months to nine years. The family were checked out at the scene and found to have suffered smoke inhalation. The husband needed oxygen before the family were taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital for further checks.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called by the fire service to the house shortly after 2am on Monday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "When crews arrived the house fire was being tackled by the fire service. All eight occupants had already managed to escape from the property.

"Crews were told that the husband and wife, both in their 30s, had woken to find the house was on fire. The man smashed a first-floor window to escape onto a conservatory roof before helping his six children and wife escape the blaze.

"The family were incredibly lucky to escape this house fire and is testament to the quick-thinking of both parents."

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It woke me and my husband up in the middle of the night. we just saw lots of flashing lights. There wasn’t a noise so if we hadn’t have seen the flashing lights we wouldn't have known.

"There was quite a commotion, very bright with the ambulance, police and fire engine outside.

"I’m very glad that no-one was hurt, material things can be replaced but the fact that nobody was hurt is brilliant."

Another anonymous neighbour said: "A policeman came to my door at around 2am to wake me up. It was the banging on the door that woke me up, otherwise I wouldn’t have known. He asked if I would mind getting dressed because I might need to leave my house.

"So I went and got changed and then asked if I was fine to wait inside for the time being, there was so much smoke outside. Thankfully I didn't have to wait outside and eventually they gave me a call to say that I could go back to sleep.

"I asked if everyone was okay because I had seen an ambulance and thankfully they all were. I'm very grateful that that is the case, I was praying that everyone would be okay, and also that it didn't spread so that I would have to leave my house too."

Further details to follow.