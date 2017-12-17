The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars ransacked a house in Stretton and stole a quantity of jewellery, including valuable watches.

The owner of the house in Temple Close, has had a large number of high-end watches and pieces of jewellery stolen, after the raid on Tuesday, December 12. Cash was also stolen from the home.

Detectives are investigating who could be responsible for the theft and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The incident was reported to us by the homeowner on her return home at 3.20pm.

"A side window has been forced and an untidy search of rooms undertaken. A quantity of jewellery, watches and cash have been reported stolen."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police by calling non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference 391 of December 12.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.