Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Householders have been urged to stop using toilets "as a bin" after water giant Severn Trent revealed 93 per cent of sewer blockages were caused by carelessly discarded wipes.

The utility firm says the problem is costing the UK a staggering £100 million a year, with 300,000 annual sewer blockages caused by used wipes, including 50,000 in the Midlands.

People flushing baby wipes, surface wipes and flushable wipes are largely to blame.

The scale of the problem is revealed in a new report by Water UK, the trade body representing all the main water and sewerage companies in the United Kingdom, including Severn Trent.

The information showed that wipes not designed to be flushed made up around 93 per cent of the material causing the sewer blockages investigated for the study.

(Image: Water UK)

Less than 1 per cent of the domestic waste in the blockages was identified as made up of products which are designed to be flushed, such as toilet paper.

James Jesic, managing director of production for Severn Trent, said: "There are approximately 300,000 sewer blockages every year, with around 50,000 of those being across our region. This is costing the country £100 million – money which could be taken off bills or spent on improving services.

"Thousands of properties in our area suffer sewer flooding caused by these blockages every year in the UK, creating misery for homeowners and businesses and leading to high clean-up bills and increased insurance costs.

"Sewer flooding also has a major impact on the environment. The new research shows that most of these type of incidents could be avoided by the wipes being disposed of properly rather than being flushed down toilets.

(Image: Water UK)

"We want to thank retailers in the UK who have taken the lead with more visible Do Not Flush labelling for their efforts, but more needs to be done to help encourage individuals to stop using the toilet as a bin."

Water UK’s director of Corporate Affairs, Rae Stewart, said: “This study proves that flushing wipes down the toilet is a major cause of sewer blockages, and that means it’s a problem we can all do something about.

"Water companies spend billions of pounds every year making our water and sewerage services world-class, but our sewerage system is just not designed to handle things like baby wipes which don’t break down in water.

"The good news is that by taking action we can stop the horror people face when their homes are flooded with raw sewage."

The report concluded that a new approach was required to raise awareness among consumers of what can and cannot be flushed.

Mr Jesic said: “There are things that we water companies can do, such as improve education about what should and shouldn’t be flushed, and we have a really great programme that does just that.

"There are things manufacturers can do, such as make labelling clearer on non-flushable products. And, of course, there are things individuals can do – which is bin the wipes rather than flush them.”