A Burton housing provider has been handed a prestigious award in recognition how it helps its staff, customers and contractors get home safely at the end of the working day.

Trent & Dove Housing Limited has achieved a president's award after achieving 10 consecutive golds in the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, the longest-running industry awards scheme in the UK.

The social housing firm, based in Horninglow Street, will be presented with the award during a ceremony at Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel on Thursday, July 5.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Anna Hickman, head of health and safety at Trent & Dove, said: “The RoSPA Awards provide us with a great opportunity each year to review our health and safety performance and think about how we can continue to add value to the way we manage health and safety risks to our staff, customers and supply chain.

Our health and safety success has been achieved through the continued commitment of our leadership team and the full engagement of staff to drive improvements in systems, processes and behaviours.”

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards, orders of distinction and the Patron’s Award are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years.