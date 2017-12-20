Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas and New Year alert has gone out across the East Midlands to stave off the threat of the vomiting bug norovirus in hospitals and care homes.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that causes diarrhoea and vomiting and so is often transferred between loved ones at visiting times.

Since November 20 there have been a combined 62 lab reports of norovirus across the East and West Midlands, with three hospital outbreaks.

In all three of these hospital outbreaks - in the West Midlands - entire wards were closed down. Two of the three outbreaks were later confirmed by lab reports.

In total across England (since November 20) there have been 322 lab reports of the vomiting bug, and seven hospital outbreaks.

When a hospital ward is classed as ‘closed’ due to a Norovirus outbreak it means that the ward is closed to visitors and no further patients can be admitted until the outbreak is over – this can take weeks if the outbreak has affected a large number of patients.

The same applies to care homes, and as the number of people visiting patients or residents rises during the Christmas period, the risk of well-meaning relatives passing on the bug to their loved ones increases.

Dr Vanessa MacGregor, consultant in Public Health at PHE East Midlands, said that the virus affected the elderly in particular, due to their weakened immune systems.

She said that drinking plenty of fluids could help banish the virus, and that concerned members of the public should call 101 or their GP by phone for advice.

Dr MacGregor said: "Norovirus can be unpleasant and is easily passed on to those around you. Most people get over it within a day or two but in the very young, elderly or those who have weakened immune systems it can last longer and it is easy to get dehydrated, so it is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent this.

"It is transmitted by touching hands or surfaces that the virus has landed on. All surfaces should be thoroughly disinfected after any episode of illness.

"Those who have diarrhoea and vomiting should not prepare food until 48 hours after symptoms have disappeared.

"We advise that they should avoid visiting GP surgeries, care homes and hospitals if they have symptoms.

"If anyone has symptoms and is concerned they should contact NHS 111 or talk to their GP by phone."

Top tips:

The chief piece of advice for prevention is to regularly wash your hands with soap and warm water - especially after using the toilet and before preparing food.

Do not rely on alcohol hand gels - health officials say these do not kill the virus.

Officials also stress that people suffering with symptoms of the virus should not visit hospitals, care homes or GP surgeries until they have recovered.

Symptoms of norovirus include sudden onset of nausea, projectile vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Illness typically lasts about 24 to 48 hours.