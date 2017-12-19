The video will start in 8 Cancel

The cold and flu bugs have hit already as many of us are sniffling our way through December.

Now Derbyshire health officials have released tips on how to stay in tip-top shape during the winter months.

Southern Derbyshire's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says the advice is especially important for people suffering with long-term health conditions such as asthma.

Other advice includes keeping your home heated to around 18°C (64°F) and planning ahead for repeat prescriptions.

These are the tips:

Avoid catching colds in the first place. If you catch a cold, watch out for symptoms that get worse. Make sure you know what to do if you become breathless or start to cough up phlegm. Make sure you know who to contact if you get worse.

Get your flu jab – it’s not too late.

If you’ve not already had one, ask about a pneumonia jab. It's recommended if you have a long-term lung condition such as bronchiectasis or pulmonary fibrosis.

Stay warm – Heat your home to at least 18°C (64°F). You might prefer your living room to be slightly warmer during the day – especially if you: feel the cold know cold air can trigger a flare-up are not able to move around easily

Giving up smoking is the best thing you can do for your winter health. Now is the best time, as winter brings an increase in the risk of complications such as chest infections, heart attacks and strokes.