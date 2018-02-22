Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton mother-of-six is hoping to fulfil a life-long dream of following in the footsteps of her singing heroes Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

Gospel singer Monica Dunbar, 47, has entered the True Worship New Artist Showcase, an online competition that could see her scoop a prize worth £50,000, were she to land the crown.

The annual gospel singing competition gives aspiring and established artists the chance to show the world what they can do.

Monica said she hopes to take the same path as other black artists who started their careers singing in churches, like Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and Fantasia Barrino.

But, rather than moving into the commercial world of music like the global stars, Monica wants to carry on singing in churches and continue worshiping Go, she says.

Monica is known in the town for being the founder of Love Inspired, a registered charity that specialises in helping families in crisis.

"What I'm hoping from my performances and my albums and my music is to bring hope," she said.

"That's who I am. I will continue raising awareness of the foundation in whatever capacity, wherever I go, the foundation will always be in my heart."

The Burton mother explained that she has been gospel singing at the Triumphant Church of God, in South Uxbridge Street, Burton, since she was a teenager and says her father, Trueman Jones was her biggest inspiration.

She said: "My love for singing stems from my father.

"He used to sing all the time. He didn't come to church very often but he was a very humble man.

"He would pray daily at least twice a day, and before he used to pray, he would sing.

"He had a beautiful voice, and a voice that you couldn't help but listen to because it was so sincere and gospel music is all about feel."

This is the first time she has entered a singing competition, and she believes she has what it takes to go all the way.

She missed the first and second deadlines to enter the competition, and is taking it as a sign that the entry deadline was then extended a third time to allow her time to take part.

She explained: "Because of the timing, when you are a Christian, you work by divine timing and God opens the doors, but they open very quickly and the timing in all this; basically I missed the first and second deadlines for the competition.

"As soon as I met the musicians and I had the links I knew it was all going to come together.

"It was done then within two days, the video was done, my song was done. I had only just met the musician 24 hours ago, then 24 hours later we were there, recording it.

"I'm not being arrogant, but I've always known that one day, and people have told me over the years that I would have my platform to not only write music, but to perform and do what I feel is my destiny."

Monica said the positive thing about the competition was that many participants received vocal coach training, so all get the chance to better themselves by simply taking part.

She said that it was a "life-long dream come true" to be involved in the competition.

Now she has appealed to residents from Burton and the wider areas to vote for her online, saying : "I, like most people, have a backstory in my life.

"Whether it's a tiny story or a huge traumatic story that brings them to a point in their life when they realise they've just got to go for it. Everyone has a story.

"This is why I'm asking them to vote; this is that time for me and this is my moment.

"The whole last 27 years of my life has led to this point and I need them to help me to get that message out that don't ever give up, that's why I'm asking for votes."

Online voting is now open, with people able to have vote for the act they believe is best out of the 37 featured on the True Worship website.

Each singer had to submit a video of themselves singing, with public voting open until Tuesday, February 13, and the top 25 acts with the most votes going through to the next stage.

Then from now until Sunday, February 25, the public vote will reopen, and the acts will be cut down to the top ten.

At this point, each of the top singers will be given a song to cover, with each receiving online vocal coaching to improve themselves.

Judges will pick their top three finalists to perform an original song of their choosing at the True Worship Summit Conference, where a final winner will be announced on Saturday, March 10.

The prize includes a recording contact, an international distribution deal, and a trip to Toronto in Canada to record an album with leading single produced by Fred Hammond.

Studio mentorship comes from top American gospel singer Kim Burrell, along with an album release concert, a photo shoot, website and a music video of the lead single.

Anybody interested in seeing Mrs Dunbar's audition video and who wants to vote for her can do so online before the Tuesday, February 13 deadline online at http://trueworshipsummit.com/showcase/?contest=video-detail&video_id=795.