Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrations of this 75th anniversary of the Dambusters bombing raid in the Second World War will include a very special event this Wednesday.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is set to fly an Avro Lancaster bomber around Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

If you are planning to head up the Derwent Valley to see the flyover, you will not be alone. Around 10,000 people attended the last fly-by and this year's event could see even more visitors appear at the Derwent Dam.

Congestion is expected in the area around Howden, Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs and a number of road closures and diversions are being put in place by Derbyshire County Council and Highways England to try to minimise this.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Read below for all the details that you need to make sure you can feast your eyes on this historic event:

What is a Avro Lancaster bomber?

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of the Second World War, renowned for the sound of its four Rolls-Royce Merlin engines.

The prototype Lancaster took to the air for its first flight from Ringway, Manchester, on January 9, 1941. The first production Lancaster flew later that year on October 31, our sister title the Derby Telegraph reports.

Why is it coming to Derbyshire?

The event is to mark the 75th anniversary of Operation Chastise, otherwise known as the Dambusters raid, which was an attack on the major dams of western Germany during the Second World War. Two German dams were breached and caused catastrophic flooding. The flyover will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

In 2013, the RAF organised an historic fly-past over the Derwent Reservoir and Chatsworth House to mark the 70th anniversary of Operation Chastise.

(Image: LIVERPOOL ECHO)

The reservoir in North East Derbyshire was used by the RAF's Dambusters 617 Squadron to practise their low-level flying techniques in preparation for delivering Barnes Wallis's famous bouncing bombs to destroy vital German dams in the daring raids of May 16 and 17, 1943.

When and where will it be flying?

On May 16, the plane will head from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, over the Howden, Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs in the heart of the Peak District and it due to pass over the Derwent Dam at about 12.05pm. It will then continue down the Derwent Valley and pass over Chatsworth House before heading to Rolls-Royce in Derby and then onwards to the Eyebrook Reservoir in Leicestershire.

How can I see it?

Spectators can see the Lancaster fly-over near the Ladybower Reservoir and at the Derwent Dam viewpoint. You can also catch it fly over Rolls-Royce in Derby.

What road and parking restrictions will be in place?

According to Derbyshire County Council, a number of measures are being put in place to allow traffic to flow in the Ladybower area.

Roads around the area are expected to be very congested and some routes will be closed altogether. Parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis and Derwent Lane will be closed from noon to 3pm on the day.

Heatherdene Car Park will be reserved for emergency vehicles and not available for public parking while other areas around Ladybower will be subject to additional traffic restrictions.

What happens if there is bad weather?

The event could be cancelled due to weather or safety concerns, possibly at short notice. There will not be an alternative date if the event is cancelled so fingers crossed for a sunny day

Can I take a drone to capture the event?

No. There will be a strict no drone policy enforced during the event. Unauthorised UAVs or drones may cause the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to cancel the event.